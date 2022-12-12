Naperville man accused of placing swastika stickers on campaign signs

A Naperville man is facing felony hate crime charges after allegedly affixing swastika stickers to campaign signs in October.

Keith Klingeman, 49, allegedly placed the stickers on campaign signs for then-DuPage County Board candidate Patricia Gustin at some point between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, prosecutors said.

A warrant for Klingeman’s arrest was issued Friday, and he turned himself into police the same day, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. He was released from custody after posting bond.

“The allegations against Mr. Klingeman are simply despicable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and anyone who violates this principle based on race, religion or any other hateful prejudice will be held accountable.”

Keith Klingeman Naperville police

Klingeman is expected back in court Jan. 9.

An audit released earlier this year by the Anti-Defamation League found that cases of antisemitic hate have risen to historic levels in Illinois and across the country.

Last month, several graves at Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in north suburban Waukegan were desecrated with swastikas. No arrests have been reported in that incident.

In February, a man was charged with spray-painting yellow swastikas on a synagogue and on the grounds of a Jewish high school in Rogers Park on the North Side.