Tuesday, December 13, 2022
To protect journalists from government harassment, PRESS Act is now on Senate's fast track

It’s critical that we protect this pillar of our democracy. I support the PRESS Act and have cleared it for fast-track consideration on the Senate “hotline.”

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In recent weeks, Seth Stern and John Cusack of the Freedom of the Press Foundation have written in the Sun-Times advocating for passage of the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act. They have called on me, in my role as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to help pass the bill.

I couldn’t agree more with Seth and John about the critical role a free and independent press plays in our democracy. Without the press to inform the public and hold politicians and others in power to account, our country’s experiment with democracy would have failed long ago. So, a bill that protects journalists and their sources from government harassment is important.

But in considering the PRESS Act — and the shield from subpoenas and other compulsory legal process it provides — you have to think through the tough questions, such as: Who qualifies as a journalist? What information should be shielded from law enforcement? Should law enforcement be prevented from seeking evidence from a white supremacist or other domestic violent extremist with information about a planned act of domestic terror just because he or she occasionally posts to a blog?

It’s questions like these that I’ve wrestled with for over a decade as bills similar to the PRESS Act have been debated.

That’s why I am glad that today’s PRESS Act — like recent Justice Department regulations issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland — accounts for these scenarios. It makes exceptions for information necessary to prevent or identify the perpetrator of an act of terrorism or to prevent a threat of imminent violence, significant bodily harm or death. And it doesn’t apply to foreign agents, terrorists or journalists suspected of committing crimes.

At a time when the former president is calling for journalists to be jailed and referring to the press as the “enemy of the people,” it’s critical that we protect this pillar of our democracy.

That’s why I support the PRESS Act and have cleared it for fast-track consideration on the Senate “hotline.” I encourage my colleagues to support this legislation so it can go to President Biden’s desk.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois

Air medical industry is vital for Illinois veterans

Veterans in Illinois and across the country experience numerous barriers to health care, and a new change being considered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs could leave them without access to lifesaving care. The VA’s proposal to cut its reimbursement rate for emergency air medical services, to equal the Medicare rate, would force air ambulance bases to close, causing devastating loss of critical medical care for veterans, particularly in rural communities.

The air medical industry plays an important role in Illinois — home to over 628,000 veterans, including around 98,000 veterans with a disability — and connects those without direct access to a trauma center to the nearest medically appropriate facility.

These air ambulance transports take place within what trauma doctors call the “golden hour,” the first window after a traumatic injury when the right kind of medical care can lead to vastly better patient outcomes. Without the high level of care provided by air ambulances, the lives of veterans and rural Americans are at risk.

Medicare hasn’t updated its air ambulance rate in over 20 years and only covers around 50% of the cost to transport a patient. We need to urge the VA not to cut its reimbursement and to protect access to this lifesaving care. We must protect our veterans just like they protected us.

P.J. Amartey, Save Our Air Medical Resources (SOAR) Campaign, Washington, D.C.

merlin_110135123.jpg
Sports
1st-and-10: Bears 2023 defense starts up front — with Jalen Carter?
The Georgia All-America defensive tackle, arguably the best defensive player in the draft, is a 3-technique prospect who could do for Matt Eberflus’ defense what Tommie Harris did for Lovie Smith’s defense in 2004-08.
By Mark Potash
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_13_at_11.01.01.png
Gunman in mass shooting at Portage Park bar stood over daughter as she tended to her father and shot her in the head: source
Mariah Vera was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but her father Ricky Vera, 50 was pronounced dead outside the Vera Lounge. Two of Mariah Vera’s friends were also killed: Mercedes Imari , 24, and Mario Pozuelos, 26.
By Tom Schuba
 
Anabel Abarca
La Voz Chicago
Lightfoot nombra reemplazo del ex concejal Cardenas, enfrenta elecciones en febrero
En un lapso de solo unos meses, Lightfoot ha tenido la rara oportunidad de hacer cuatro nombramientos de concejales.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Bulls’ Alex Caruso and Javonte Green try to defend the Warriors’ Klay Thompson.
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still trying to get a real look at new lineup
Following an embarrassing loss in Phoenix, Donovan and the coaching staff wanted to switch the starting lineup around. That lasted just one game before the injuries again hit this roster. That could change against New York on Wednesday, when Donovan could roll it out again.
By Joe Cowley
 
Isabel Milan holds up the TikTok post on her phone that drew support for her mother’s taco stand in Glenview.
Business
Mom’s empty taco shop fills with customers after daughter’s TikTok post
Isabel Milan posted a message Wednesday night. By the time she woke up it had a million likes, and there was a line of customers outside her mom’s taco shop in Glenview.
By Mitch Dudek
 