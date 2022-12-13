The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
R. Kelly News Metro/State

R. Kelly message from jail: ‘Leave my music alone!!!’

The Chicago Sun-Times received the message through an email service for federal inmates. In it, Kelly appears to complain about the theft of his music, his health troubles, and the loss of his career, money and family.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE R. Kelly message from jail: ‘Leave my music alone!!!’
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 6, 2019.

R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 6, 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Imprisoned R&B star R. Kelly appears to have released a rare public statement from jail Tuesday, imploring people to “just leave my music alone, because it is all I have left, it’s all my fans have left.”

“And they deserve to be able to listen to the music despite what people try and say about me, what they think about me or even do to me,” the message read. “So please, again, LEAVE MY MUSIC ALONE!!!”

The Chicago Sun-Times received the message through an email service for federal inmates. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s defense attorney, said the note appeared to be an authentic message from her client, though she said it was likely typed by someone else.

Related

Kelly purportedly can’t read or write.

“He has people inside who he dictates to,” Bonjean said. “That’s how he writes me all the time.”

A federal jury in Chicago this year found Kelly guilty of three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity. The jury found that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl on camera after she asked him to be her godfather in the 1990s and that he enticed two additional girls into criminal sexual activity.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for a racketeering conviction in New York, and he faces sentencing in the Chicago case this February. He is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago.

The new message seems to respond to last week’s news that a collection of Kelly songs had appeared on major music apps. Bonjean told the Sun-Times that “we’ve been investigating this unauthorized release of his music, that was stolen.”

In the note, Kelly not only appears to complain about the theft of his music. He also complains about the loss of his career, his money and his family, as well as his health troubles. The note mentions that, while behind bars, Kelly has suffered from COVID-19, diabetes and tuberculosis. It says he’s had two surgeries. 

It also mentions the attack on Kelly by a fellow inmate in 2020.

Echoing her closing argument during Kelly’s trial this summer, Bonjean told the Sun-Times that “the criminal justice system is set up to respond to accusations, but you know, that doesn’t seem to be enough for some people.”

Here is the full message received by the Sun-Times: 

LEAVE MY MUSIC ALONE!!! They already got me in here.

They took my voice.

They messed my whole career up.

They took all my money.

They took my kids away from me.

They took me from my family, my friends and all of my fans.

I have had all my emails and phone calls stolen and shared with government witnesses and God knows who else.

I have gotten tuberculosis while being in here.

I have gotten COVID twice while being in here.

I have been diagnosed with diabetes while being in here.

I have had two surgeries while being in here.

I have gotten attacked while I was sleeping, and had my rib cracked and my jaw fractured while being in here.

I have been diagnosed with PTSD while being in here.

I wish they would just leave my music alone, because it is all I have left, it’s all my fans have left.

And they deserve to be able to listen to the music despite what people try and say about me, what they think about me or even do to me.

So please, again,

LEAVE MY MUSIC ALONE!!!

Next Up In News
United places huge order with Boeing to replace aging planes
We’ve heard more from our readers in 2022. Let’s keep the dialogue going
MIke Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried hit with 8-count indictment
Charges filed against man shot by Chicago police after allegedly stabbing officer
The Latest
A United Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York.
Business
United places huge order with Boeing to replace aging planes
United said Tuesday that it will buy 100 new Boeing 787s and also add some orders for the Boeing 737 Max. The 787 is a large, twin-aisle jetliner that flies international routes.
By Davids Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 
CST_WBEZ_093021_8__1_.JPG
Year In Review 2022
We’ve heard more from our readers in 2022. Let’s keep the dialogue going
LORRAINE FORTE: This year, I and the other members of the Sun-Times Editorial Board learned so much more about our readers — because we made more of an effort to solicit and publish opinion pieces and letters to the editor.
By Lorraine Forte
 
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition.
College Sports
MIke Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
“Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends,” Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said. “His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football.”
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Paul Silas, who touched the NBA as a player, coach and president of the National Basketball Players Association, has died at age 79.
Obituaries
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79
“He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity,” Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
In this file photo taken on February 09, 2022, Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing about “Examining Digital Assets: Risks, Regulation, and Innovation,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Business
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried hit with 8-count indictment
Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of raising more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets. Instead, the complaint says, Bankman-Fried diverted customers’ money into his privately-held crypto fund without telling them.
By Ken Sweet | AP
 