Racist and anti-semitic graffiti found in bathroom of Edgebrook grade school

Swastika graffiti was found in a bathroom and a classroom at Edgebrook Elementary School on the Northwest Side, according to school officials.

Administrators sent out a letter Friday notifying the community of “repeated anti-semitic graffiti and two instances of bias-based language/racial slurs written and spoken around race ... in just this past week.”

The graffiti was found in a hall bathroom and classroom, officials said in the letter.

School officials said they were addressing the issues with students through talking circles, lessons, readings and disciplinary action, the letters said.

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to providing safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments in all district schools, and the district does not tolerate discrimination in any form,” CPS said in a statement. “The district handles all allegations in accordance with district policies and procedures, including the Student Code of Conduct.”

