The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Racist and anti-semitic graffiti found in bathroom of Edgebrook grade school

The graffiti was found in a hall bathroom and classroom, officials said in a letter to parents.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Racist and anti-semitic graffiti found in bathroom of Edgebrook grade school
Screen_Shot_2022_12_14_at_1.35.23_PM.png

Edgewood Elementary School, 6525 N Hiawatha Ave.

Google

Swastika graffiti was found in a bathroom and a classroom at Edgebrook Elementary School on the Northwest Side, according to school officials.

Administrators sent out a letter Friday notifying the community of “repeated anti-semitic graffiti and two instances of bias-based language/racial slurs written and spoken around race ... in just this past week.”

The graffiti was found in a hall bathroom and classroom, officials said in the letter.

School officials said they were addressing the issues with students through talking circles, lessons, readings and disciplinary action, the letters said.

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to providing safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments in all district schools, and the district does not tolerate discrimination in any form,” CPS said in a statement. “The district handles all allegations in accordance with district policies and procedures, including the Student Code of Conduct.”

Next Up In News
Fed hikes key rate by half-point and signals more to come
After nearly 10 years, Jane Byrne Interchange project is ‘substantially complete,’ expected to cut congestion by half
4 arrested after fiery crash are charged with series of armed robberies — but top cop says they’re suspected of committing ‘dozens’ more
Straw purchaser of gun used to kill Officer Ella French gets 2.5 years
Richard J. Daley talked about it, Lightfoot delivered: City Council approves mass transit TIF to help bankroll Red Line South extension
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on Ellen DeGeneres show, dies at 40
The Latest
Former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.
Red Stars
NWSL investigation finds ‘widespread misconduct’ directed at players
A report detailing the results of the year-long investigation was published Wednesday, a little over two months after the release of U.S. Soccer’s report on a separate investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Business
Fed hikes key rate by half-point and signals more to come
The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looking over the Packers’ defense.
Bears
Another prove-it game for Justin Fields, this time against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles
How will the Bears quarterback stack up against the talented Hurts, who brings a similar skill set to Sunday’s matchup?
By Rick Morrissey
 
IMG_1099.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Una serie de asaltos y robos en el lado noroeste podría estar ligada a un equipo de ladrones
Una fuente policial dijo que el grupo “trasciende las afiliaciones pandilleriles”.
By Tom SchubaKade Heather, and 1 more
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_13_at_11.01.01.png
La Voz Chicago
Policía acusa a hombre con antecedentes criminales de tiroteo ‘despiadado’ frente a un bar de Portage Park
Samuel Parsons-Salas llevó a cabo el ataque del domingo después de que se le pidiera que abandonara una fiesta para la sobrina del dueño del bar, dijo el martes el superintendente de la policía de Chicago, David Brown.
By Tom Schuba
 