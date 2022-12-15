The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot during argument in Douglas

Romell Avila, 31, was standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 28th Street when two men opened fire on him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot during argument in Douglas
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_8.13.12_AM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Dec. 8 during an argument in Douglas on the South Side.

Romell Avila, 31, was standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 28th Street when a gray SUV pulled up just before 9 a.m., Chicago police said.

Two men stepped out of the vehicle and began to argue with Avila before shooting him multiple times, police said.

Avila was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
Man shot, killed in Jackson Park
Billie Moore, the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies at 79
Extroverted? Here’s some tips on how to be quiet and reflective
Chicago-based pot studies center aims to lead on research and policy
Chicago police officer faces dismissal in alleged beating, wrongful arrest of woman at George Floyd protest
The Latest
A man was charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man Nov. 20, 2022 in Austin.
News
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
A total of four men have been ordered held without bail after being charged with four armed holdups in Budlong Woods, North Center and Bucktown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass in warmups before a game.
Bears
Bears notes: WR Chase Claypool, RB David Montgomery miss practice
A team with a diminished list of notable players could be without two more when it hosts the NFL-leading Eagles on Sunday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Man shot, killed in Jackson Park
The 33-year-old was at a residence in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Billie Moore, center, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the Montreal Games in 1976, has died. She was 79. She is standing with other members of the 1999 Basketball Hall of Fame class.
Obituaries
Billie Moore, the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies at 79
She began her coaching career as an assistant at Southern Illinois before going on to win national titles at UCLA and Cal State Fullerton.
By Associated Press
 
Nipper, the dog, on the old RCA logo.
Columnists
Extroverted? Here’s some tips on how to be quiet and reflective
COVID made people less accustomed to social situations. It helps if you don’t have to be the center of attention.
By Neil Steinberg
 