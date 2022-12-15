Man fatally shot during argument in Douglas

A man was shot to death Dec. 8 during an argument in Douglas on the South Side.

Romell Avila, 31, was standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 28th Street when a gray SUV pulled up just before 9 a.m., Chicago police said.

Two men stepped out of the vehicle and began to argue with Avila before shooting him multiple times, police said.

Avila was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

