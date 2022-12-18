The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
NFL Sports

Mitch Trubisky, Steelers put dent in Panthers’ playoff hopes

Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives.

By  Steve Reed | Associated Press
   
SHARE Mitch Trubisky, Steelers put dent in Panthers’ playoff hopes
Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky celebrates after scoring against the Panthers.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky celebrates after scoring against the Panthers.

Rusty Jones/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat Carolina 24-16 on Sunday, dealing the Panthers’ playoff hopes a major blow.

Trubisky, filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh (6-8), which has won three of its last four.

The Panthers (5-9) entered the weekend in control of their playoff destiny, needing four wins in four games to win the unimpressive NFC South.

But Carolina, a run-first team, couldn’t get anything going on the ground.

The Panthers had averaged 191.6 yards rushing in their five wins this season, but managed just 21 yards on 16 carries as the Steelers stacked the box and dared Sam Darnold to beat them.

Darnold finished 14 of 23 for 225 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore, but was sacked four times, and the Panthers struggled in the red zone.

The Steelers came in having dominated the series, winning the previous six games by a combined margin of 213-80 with all of those wins by at least 10 points.

This one was much closer.

Trubisky led the Steelers on touchdown drives of 67 and 75 yards on Pittsburgh’s first two possessions with Harris and Warren scoring on short runs for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Pittsburgh got the ball to start the second half and put together a 21-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that took nearly 12 minutes off the clock, culminating in Trubisky reaching the ball over the goal line to score on a QB sneak.

The Steelers appeared to bury the Panthers in the fourth quarter when they came up with back-to-back sacks of Darnold to set up fourth-and-27. But as the Panthers were setting up for a punt, Pittsburgh’s Marcus Allen ran over to the Carolina sideline and began berating Panthers players, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and giving Carolina a first down.

Carolina finished that drive with a field goal by Eddy Pineiro. After a Steelers punt, Pineiro made another short kick to get the Panthers within 21-13.

But the Steelers burned another 5:13 off the clock and went 43 yards to set up Chris Boswell’s 50-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game.

Pineiro’s third field goal, a 52-yarder, trimmed the lead to eight with 19 seconds left, but George Pickens recovered the onside kick.

WATT’S ELITE COMPANY

T.J. Watt’s first half-sack was the 75th of his 84-game career, making him the third-fastest player to reach that mark since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White (65 games) and T.J.’s older brother J.J. Watt (82) got to 75 in fewer games.

INJURIES

Panthers: CB C.J. Henderson sustained an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host Detroit on Saturday.

Next Up In NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields scares NFC’s best team — even with little offensive help — in 25-20 loss to Eagles
Justin Fields goes to locker room in 4th quarter, returns
Bears’ Justin Fields becomes 3rd NFL QB to rush for 1,000 yards
Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury
Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing
The Latest
A pedestrian walks past a mural of the Chicago skyline November 2022 near the intersection of South California Avenue and West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Letters to the Editor
Closing the ‘giving gap’ is important to city’s health and vitality
With our emphasis on Chicago’s South and West sides, we are doing what we can to uplift philanthropy to organizations led by women and Black, Indigenous and other people of color.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields scares NFC’s best team — even with little offensive help — in 25-20 loss to Eagles
It felt like Fields took on the Eagles by himself. And he almost pulled it off.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_110338910.jpg
Movies and TV
$434 million opening for ‘Avatar 2’ boosts box office
Its $134 million opening in North American theaters ties ‘The Batman’ for the year’s fourth highest.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields goes to locker room in 4th quarter, returns
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walked to the locker room with team medical personnel midway though the fourth quarter Sunday following a run.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball in a game against the Eagles.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields becomes 3rd NFL QB to rush for 1,000 yards
Fields eclipsed the mark against the Eagles on Sunday to join Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.
By Jason Lieser
 