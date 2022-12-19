4 teens held after crashing stolen car sought in North Side stickups

Four teens are in custody after crashing a stolen car matching one used in a series of robberies on the North Side on Sunday afternoon.

Three 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were in a Hyundai being pursued by police when they crashed on Lake Shore Drive and were taken into custody about 1 p.m., police said.

Thirty minutes earlier, police say, the teens robbed a 35-year-old man at gunpoint in a Jewel-Osco parking lot in the 3400 block of North Western Avenue.

Minutes later, the teens robbed a 32-year-old man and 35-year-old woman as they were walking in the 1900 block of West Cullom in North Center, police said.

Later, they held up two men and two women in the 700 block of West Bittersweet in Uptown, police said.

According to a police report, officers spotted the car and followed it onto Lake Shore Drive, when the car spun out of control, flipped and crashed into a tree.

Charges were pending.