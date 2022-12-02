Picture Chicago: 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
It’s the end of an era as indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) is choosing not to seek reelection and petitions are filed by Mayor Lightfoot and her many challengers.
The Latest
Fields has no game status designation on the injury report, meaning he’s cleared to play.
Last year, Henke detailed health struggles on his Instagram. In May 2021, he posted a video from a hospital bed saying he was “happy to be alive” after surviving a 90% blockage in his artery.
The Bears rookie, who will start against the Packers with Jaquan Brisker still in concussion protocol, is eager to face his Cal brother. “As a player, I respect him. As a competitor, I can’t wait to go against him. I’m trying to pick his [butt] off, like any other quarterback.”
Despite ban on lobbyists’ campaign money, Lightfoot took $53K from lobbyist’s companies. Now, she’s giving it back.
The move Friday to give back money from Carmen A. Rossi’s companies came in response to Sun-Times reporting on an ethics ordered issued in 2011 by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.