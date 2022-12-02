The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Police investigate after officials found a family of five dead inside a home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove, Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Earlier in the day, police were called to the home to check on the well-being of the mother.&nbsp;They found five people dead inside: Andrei Kisliak, 39; his wife, Vera Kisliak, 36; their two daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, the children’s grandmother, neighbors told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

It’s the end of an era as indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) is choosing not to seek reelection and petitions are filed by Mayor Lightfoot and her many challengers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Shoppers browse items at Hazel at 1835 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce organized trolleys to transport shoppers around stores in the neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hours after it was revealed that indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) is choosing not to seek reelection to a record 15th term, he is seen walking into his Bridgeport neighborhood home on the South Side, Monday, Nov. 28.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dozens ice skate around an ice rink set up on Wrigley Field’s outfield as part of a new Winterland attraction, Friday afternoon, Nov. 25. This year marks the first time the field was put to use as part of Gallagher Way’s winter celebrations, allowing a carousel to be added outside the ballpark along with the new features on the playing field, open through Jan. 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, greet supporters as Lightfoot prepares to file reelection nomination petitions for the 2023 Municipal Election at the Chicago Board of Elections Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Monday morning, Nov. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia watches as election officials measure his stack of nominating petitions for the 2023 Municipal Election at the Board of Elections Super Site in the Loop, Monday afternoon, Nov. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fans at Fado Irish Pub in River North react to the U.S. scoring a goal in the World Cup game against Iran, Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. The Americans advanced to the knockout round against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Bits of what appear to be red paint remain at Al Capone’s gravesite and plot at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Sunday, Nov. 27. The grave of the notorious Chicago gangster was defaced with the word “Evil” spray-painted in red.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rick Rzeszutko, who has been portraying Santa Claus for over 30 years, sits in a sleigh prop at 900 North Michigan Shops on the Magnificent Mile, Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Judy Vazquez is among five protesters detained after forming a human chain on West 17th Street in an attempt to stop crews from removing a beloved statue, a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, from St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Pilsen, Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parents of St. Ignatius junior varsity hockey players listen during a news conference as attorneys and other parents discuss a lawsuit against the truck driver who crashed into the school bus carrying their children and others, Tuesday, Nov. 29. Police said the truck driver was drunk, swerving and speeding before he crashed into the bus on Nov. 12, flipping it on its side in Warsaw, Indiana, about 50 miles south of South Bend.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Donna Thadison, 62, joins dozens to protest in front of the Morningstar building in the Loop, decrying a plan to build a Chicago Fire soccer training facility on the site of former public housing on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Sgt. Isaac Lambert at the Daley Center for the third day of the trial in his whistleblower lawsuit against the police department, Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. Lambert claims he was demoted after he refused to alter reports in the investigation of a fellow officer’s 2017 off-duty shooting of an unarmed disabled teen.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As an artist paints a mug, shoppers browse ceramics at Lillstreet Art Center at 4401 N. Ravenswood Ave. in Ravenswood on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce organized trolleys to transport shoppers around stores in the neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bronislawa Stekala gets emotional after crews removed a beloved statue, a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, from St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Pilsen, Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

