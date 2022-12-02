The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Illinois’ rally falls short in loss to unbeaten Maryland

Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped No. 22 Maryland to a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Friday night.

By  Noah Trister | Associated Press
   
Maryland’s Jahmir Young (1) celebrates with Hakim Hart in the second half against Illinois.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped No. 22 Maryland stay undefeated with a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Friday night.

The Terrapins (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led 67-66 and had the ball, with about a 12-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. That’s when Young connected from near the top of the key to push the lead to four.

Coleman Hawkins missed a 3 at the other end for Illinois (6-2, 0-1), and the Terps closed out the game from there.

Maryland is off to a sparkling start under new coach Kevin Willard, who became the first coach in Big Ten history to win each of the first seven games of his tenure by at least 15 points. Victory No. 8 wasn’t nearly that easy, but the Terps never trailed in the second half, even after a spirited Illinois comeback.

The Illini went on a 9-0 run after Maryland led 55-45, and the game was tied a couple times down the stretch, but the Terps came away with the win in front of a raucous crowd that included former Maryland coach Gary Williams and tennis star Francis Tiafoe.

Willard was already the first coach in program history to have Maryland nationally ranked in his first season. This game was the start of a tougher stretch in the schedule. The Terps will face Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA in the next couple weeks.

Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois with 19 points.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The defending Big Ten champ played tough on the road, but the Illini couldn’t snap their losing streak at Maryland, which is now at five games. Xfinity Center is the only Big Ten venue where Illinois hasn’t won during coach Brad Underwood’s tenure.

Maryland: The Terps have looked like one of the Big Ten’s better teams to start the season, but this was their first major test. They passed it.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini face another tough matchup away from home when they meet No. 2 Texas in New York on Tuesday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

