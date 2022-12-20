The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Young hunters and Protect Illinois Communities Act

Hunters between 18 and 21 could be looking at a tricky legal limbo under HB5855, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Hunters between 18 and 21, such as Garrett Glennon, shown here with his beginning work on the mount for his big buck taken during the first segment of Illinois’ firearm deer season in 2021, apparently would be in a legal limbo under HB5855, Protect Illinois Communities Act. Provided photo

I’m not opposed to the aim of the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” to ban assault weapons in Illinois, but, if doing a landmark bill like HB5855, better have everything in order.

HB5855 does not. It’s mess, which I doubt would stand up to even a simple challenge in court.

Take the legal limbo for a key demographic of hunters, those 18-21, who buy shotguns and ammunition and use them to hunt and to shoot. It appears that group would be in a perilous legal situation.

When I asked if the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had any input, Jayette Bolinski, IDNR director of communications, responded, “IDNR has been monitoring this bill and is working with all parties to ensure the safety of the people of the State of Illinois while promoting hunting access for our younger hunters.”

I can’t translate that. But I assure you, field staff know what a freaking mess HB5855 is.

When doing a bill this important, do it right, otherwise it’s a political stunt with unintended consequences.

To read the bill, click here.

