Young hunters and Protect Illinois Communities Act

I’m not opposed to the aim of the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” to ban assault weapons in Illinois, but, if doing a landmark bill like HB5855, better have everything in order.

HB5855 does not. It’s mess, which I doubt would stand up to even a simple challenge in court.

Take the legal limbo for a key demographic of hunters, those 18-21, who buy shotguns and ammunition and use them to hunt and to shoot. It appears that group would be in a perilous legal situation.

When I asked if the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had any input, Jayette Bolinski, IDNR director of communications, responded, “IDNR has been monitoring this bill and is working with all parties to ensure the safety of the people of the State of Illinois while promoting hunting access for our younger hunters.”

I can’t translate that. But I assure you, field staff know what a freaking mess HB5855 is.

When doing a bill this important, do it right, otherwise it’s a political stunt with unintended consequences.

To read the bill, click here.