Company behind Lollapalooza to fund new pickleball courts, refurbish tennis courts in Grant Park

Chicago’s pickleball scene is getting another shot in the arm — this time in Grant Park.

The folks behind Lollapalooza are donating $500,000 to the Chicago Park District that will be used to build new pickleball courts and refurbish existing tennis courts in the south end of Grant Park.

The pickleball courts will be designed for only pickleball use.

One of the major knocks from the city’s growing pickleball scene is that the city is lightyears behind other major cities in building dedicated courts. Most pickleball in Chicago is played on tennis courts, which can create tension between picklers and tennis players.

The news was shared Tuesday in a letter that was emailed to Grant Park-area residents from Charlie Parker, an executive with C3 Presents, the company behind Lollapalooza.

The Park District didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Leslie Recht, president of the Grant Park Advisory Council, said the pickleball courts are to be built adjacent to the tennis courts.

The spot is just west of Columbus Drive and about a block south of Balbo Drive.

“Lollapalooza said they were going to step up and make a contribution which we believe is very helpful,” Recht said. “We’re very grateful. We think this is a big step forward.”

Recht said her group had raised $45,000 for the project but coming up with additional money had been a challenge.

Jim Wales, who heads the advisory council’s fundraising committee, said he expected between eight and 16 new pickleball courts.

Lollapalooza, which uses the tennis courts for vehicle parking, causing wear and tear, initially offered a much smaller sum of $100,000 for the project.

“We will do our part to ensure the renovated courts remain in good condition,” Walker said in the letter to Grant Park-area residents.

Recht said she understands the Park District hoped to start the project in the spring.

The news comes on the heels of a major pickle announcement in September. The Park District, citing pickleball mania, announced plans to add at least 50 pickleball courts across its park system over the next three years.