Thursday, September 1, 2022
‘Pickleball Mania’: Chicago Park District announces plan to create 50 more pickleball courts

The city hopes to catch up to other cities around the country that have invested more in pickleball infrastructure.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
Players go back and forth during a match of Pickleball during open play Pickleball at the tennis courts at Maggie Daley Park on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The Chicago Park District said it will create 50 more pickleball courts of the next three years.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Pickleball is getting a boost in Chicago.

The Chicago Park District, citing pickleball mania, announced plans on Thursday to add at least 50 more pickleball courts across its park system over the next three years.

“Plans include the development of three regional facilities with several courts and the capacity to host tournaments,” according to a statement issued by the park district.“The remaining individual courts in neighborhood parks will include new construction and converted tennis or basketball courts.”

The announcement came a few hours after the Chicago Sun-Times published a story on how the city’s pickleball fanatics claimed Chicago is lightyears behind other cities around the country that have invested in infrastructure and host multiple dedicated pickleball facilities.

A representative of the park district said community input would help determine how many of the new courts will be for pickleball only.

The only dedicated pickleball location in Chicago is at Gwendolyn Brooks Park on the South Side.

Most pickleball in Chicago is played on tennis courts that also have pickleball lines painted on them. One tennis court can hold four pickleball courts. But the space is still shared, and the arrangement has left many pickleballers wanting a space of their own.

“This investment expands opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels across the city and puts Chicago in line with other cities across the country that are meeting the growing popularity of the sports and demand for pickleball courts,” the park district said.

Work on new courts will begin later this year and last through 2025, according to the park district.

“Yes, ‘Pickleball Mania’ is here and residents want more! Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation and more and more Chicagoans are taking interest in the sport,” Park District CEO Rosa Escareño said.

“We are thrilled to build on our existing courts in the coming years. This will not only expand opportunities across the city but also bring players from different neighborhoods together to enjoy the sport.”

The park district is seeking community input to determine the best locations for the new courts. Patrons may provide their feedback on the park district’s website, https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/capital-improvement-plan-suggestions.

The new pickleball courts will be funded by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, which uses federal funding for neighborhood park improvements.

The Park District offers nearly 80 pickleball courts at over 40 parks.The game is also played in park district field houses and gymnasiums.

