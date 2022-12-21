The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Dec. 22-Jan. 4

Theater

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is a whimsical musical infused with contemporary circus artistry. A fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life via aerial circus acts, jugglers, acrobats and much more. An original musical score is augmented with holiday favorites. From Dec. 22-24 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $45+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

“Realm of the Nutcracker King” Tiffany Keane Schaefer

Based on the fairytale by E.T.A. Hoffman, “Realm of the Nutcracker King” is an immersive holiday experience set in the enchanted world of the Nutcracker King filled with character actors, puppets and dancing. Created by the Imagineering team behind Otherworld Theatre’s fiction/fantasy productions. To Jan. 8 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $45-$65. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.

Music

Michael McDermott will perform at City Winery. Darin Back

Chicago singer-songwriter Michael McDermott gets in the holiday spirit at his annual Mischief & Mistletoe concerts with a set list that that includes his favorite carols, songs from his catalog and requests from the audience. At 8 p.m. Dec. 22-23 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $32-$42. Visit citywinery.com.

Straight No Chaser will perform holiday songs a cappella. Provided

The a cappella ensemble Straight No Chaser performs original and classic holiday tunes as well as other numbers from the group’s repertoire. The nine singers present the captivating sound of human voices coming together to create extraordinary music that is not without a sense of humor. At 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $25+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Robbie Fulks Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Robbie Fulks returns to town for two end-of-the-year performances. The first is an evening of duets with Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor, Laura Orshaw, Howard Levy, Robbie Gjersoe and Gerald Dowd. The second is a honky-tonk New Year’s Eve with Fulks and a phenomenal backing band: Redd Volkaert, Dallas Wayne, Paul Carestia and Dowd. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt. Tickets, $35, $50 for two-night pass. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

New Philharmonic welcomes 2023 with three concerts featuring pop, waltzes, polkas, arias and more. Guest artists are baritone Mischa Bouvier and members of the pop-rock violin group The CoverGirls. Each performance includes party favors and a champagne toast in the lobby after the concert. At 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. at McAninch Arts Center , 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $67-$77. Visit atthemac.org.

Since 1999 Rich Warren has been hosting "Folkstage" on WFMT-FM (98.7). On New Year's Eve, he's retiring but not without one last tribute. "Folkstage New Year's Eve Celebration of Rich Warren" is a farewell to the radio legend with performances by Tom Paxton, Reggie Harris, Claudia Schmidt, Vance Gilbert, Anne Hills and other special guests. At 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $100. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Comedy

One of the funniest guys on television, comedian John Oliver (HBO’s “Last Week Tonight”), comes to town for four shows. At 7, 10 p.m. Dec. 29 and 7 p.m. Dec. 30-31 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $53+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Comedian Cameron Esposito WME

Now based in Los Angeles, stand-up comic/actor/author Cameron Esposito returns to the city where she honed her stand-up in local venues and showcases. Check out her cutting-edge comedy at two shows, the second of which is followed by “New Year’s Laughin’ Eve” ($47) featuring comedy by Lucia Whalen and Nate Ambruster and music from DJ Thee David Davis. Esposito performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $23-$36. Visit thedentheatre.com.

Museums

A piece from “Children of War.” Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

“Children of War” is an exhibit featuring young artists’ work from Ukraine. The children whose lives were uprooted and terrorized by the ongoing war took part in an art therapy program in Lviv in western Ukraine. Nataliia Pavliuk, who runs the program with her daughter, Yustyna, says: “These children saw ‘hell’ in the true sense of the word, but they continue to live as children, with hope and love in their hearts.” The works are available for sale with proceeds helping children undergoing treatment for trauma in Lviv. To Feb. 12 at Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, 2320 W. Chicago. Admission is a donation. Visit uima-chicago.org.

“Home 239,” a 2014 piece by Tarik Echols. Collection of Jennifer Mannebach

For more than 15 years, artist Tarik Echols has participated in day programs run by Little City, an organization in Palatine that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He’s amassed a striking body of work now featured in “Tarik Echols: Open,” the Illinois artist’s first solo exhibition. Using mostly crayons and watercolors, Echols builds patterns of repeated words, letters and symbols to create pieces rich with color and visual movement. Also showcased during the run are companion exhibits by art studios. “Tarek Echols” runs to May 14 at Intuit, 756 N. Milwaukee. Admission: $5, 18 and under free. Visit art.org.

Holiday Fun

“The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle” Patrick Hodgson

Lighthouse Immersive presents “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” a 30-minute immersive experience that introduces young children to the classic holiday story. Includes animated characters and video of ballet dancers performing scenes set to the classical score. To Jan. 8 at Lighthouse ArtSpace , 108 W. Germania Place, Tickets: $30. Visit immersive-nutcracker.com.

Garfield Park Conservatory Holiday Flower Show (300 N. Central Park) celebrates childhood joy with a variety of flowers creating the illusion of a snow-covered garden. There's also a 12-foot tree made from 200 white poinsettias. Lincoln Park Conservatory Holiday Flower Show (2391 N. Stockton) features pink poinsettias and scenes from "The Nutcracker" ballet. Both shows run to Jan. 8. Admission is free; timed reservations required. Visit chicagoparkdistrict.com.