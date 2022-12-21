The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
CPS cancels Thursday after-school activities ahead of extreme weather

CPS alerted parents that schools will remain open for classes Thursday but there will be no after-school activities due to the weather.

By  Sophie Sherry
Chicago Public Schools has canceled all Thursday after-school programs as extreme weather is expected to hit the area.

At a city news conference alongside other leaders outlining safety measures being taken ahead of the storm, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the district was planning for a full day of instruction Thursday with after-school programs canceled.

All district schools will begin winter break Friday with no classes that day.

“Many of our students count on CPS for more than education. They rely on us for meals, for warmth, adult supervision while parents and guardians are at work. I am glad that we will be able to provide that for our children on Thursday,” Martinez said.

“As the storm reaches Chicago, our dedicated custodians and building engineers will be working on making sure that all schools are warm, dry and safe as the winter storm approaches, including clearing the snow from walkways and parking lots as quickly as possible when it begins to fall.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area extending from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

The worst conditions are expected to develop Thursday night and continue until Friday evening, with a possible blizzard and “dangerously cold temperatures,” according to the weather service.

Six warming centers are available to the public when temperatures dip below 32 degrees. They will open from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The full list of locations can be found on the city’s website.

