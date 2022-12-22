The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed in drive-by shooting in West Lawn

He was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The man, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in an SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire about 11:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times in the leg and torso, police said.

The man got in a car and tried to drive away but hit a curb in the 3700 block of West Marquette, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

