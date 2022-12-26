Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

The holiday tournaments are underway. It’s a bit of a light schedule today with only Hinsdale Central, Proviso West and York getting started. Things really take off tomorrow. I started the morning at York and will be at Proviso West for the afternoon. I’ll wind things up over at Hinsdale tonight if all goes well.

I’ll keep this updated throughout the day, so check back often.

Hinsdale Central

Stevenson 82, Glenbard East 36: The Patriots closed the first quarter with a 28-3 run and never looked back. Brandon Sorokin scored 17, Aidan Bardic had 14 and Christian Uremovich added 12 poitns and seven rebounds. Stevenson shot 55% in this one. Ari Pierson and Trevor Rehnstrom each scored nine for the Rams.

Oswego East 58, Lincoln-Way Central 51: The top seed received a scare. The Knighs led by nine early and by three at halftime. Oswego East used a 15-5 run to take control in the third quarter. Mekhi Lowery and Bryce Shoto, back from his injury, each scored 14 for the Wolves. Jack Barrett led Lincoln-Way Central with 18.

Proviso West

Lincoln Park 67, Proviso West 63: A good first round game here. The hosts couldn’t quite pull it out. Jalen Calloway led the Lions with 20 points and Dekari Durham added 15 points and eight rebounds. I’ve been hearing that Proviso West has a promising freshman and he delivered. His name is Rajan Roberts and he scored 19 for the Panthers. Senior Keshawn Hobson had 17 points and 18 rebounds.

St. Rita 91, Gary Bowman 34: Total domination for the Mustangs, but the big news in this one was the season debut of sophomore Melvin Bell. He scored nine points in nine minutes in his first game back from an injury. Nojus Indrusaitis led the way with 21 and Morez Johnson added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

York

St. Ignatius 64, Minooka 36: Sophomore Phoenix Gill got the Wolfpack off to a quick start, scoring 10 of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter. Iggy rolled from there. Jackson Kotecki and Reggie Ray each added 12. Isaiah DuPree led Minooka with 15 points. St. Ignatius will face Naperville North in the second round. My big takeaway from watching this one was the improvement football star Justin Scott has made since the Chicago Elite Classic. He only scored two points, but he’s agile and fast for a player of his size and sees the floor well. He will be really valuable piece for St. Ignatius.

Naperville North 49, Glenbard West 44: Keep an eye on the Huskies, they have a really solid young backcourt. This is a team that could pop up in the preseason Super 25 next season if they keep improving. Read all about this win here.

Riverside-Brookfield 59, Schaumburg 38: Arius Alijosius scored 29 points and made 7 of 9 three-pointers to lead the Bulldogs. William Gonzalez added 12 and big man Stefan Cicic added eight points and nine rebounds. I caught the first quarter of this one, a strong performance from R-B. Jordan Tunis led the Saxons with 10 points.

Glenbrook South 63, St. Francis 33: I left the R-B game after a quarter as soon as I heard that St. Francis had a freshman playing in this game. Gavin Mueller, the freshman, looked about 6-5 (no heights on my roster, sorry) and finished with eight points and eight rebounds. He has a strong frame and is definitely a name to monitor. The Titans rolled in this one. Gaven Marr scored 17 and had nine rebounds an RJ Davis added 13 points.

Waubonsie Valley 56, Hinsdale South 45: The Warriors took control with a 12-3 second quarter. Jackson Langendorf scored 16 and Shoe Rathi added 10 points. Brendan Savage led the Hornets with an impressive stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Rolling Meadows 72, Montini 43: Cameron Christie put on a show in the first half, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The Minnesota recruit finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, he was 5 of 7 from three-point range. Mark Nikolich-Wilson added 16 points and Foster Ogbonna had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Tyler Pavilk scored 13 for the Broncos.

