Monday, December 26, 2022
Man robbed, kidnapped in Northalsted

Police say two people held a man up at gunpoint, took him to an ATM in Auburn Gresham and fled with his car and money.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Northalsted neighborhood Friday night.

The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.

He was then forced into his car and driven to an ATM in Auburn Gresham more than 17 miles away, according to police.

The robbers withdrew money from his account, dropped the man off and fled the scene in the stolen car, police said.

The man refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody.

