Man robbed, kidnapped in Northalsted

Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Northalsted neighborhood Friday night.
The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
He was then forced into his car and driven to an ATM in Auburn Gresham more than 17 miles away, according to police.
The robbers withdrew money from his account, dropped the man off and fled the scene in the stolen car, police said.
The man refused medical attention, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
With temperatures rising above zero after a winter storm battered the Midwest over the holiday weekend, Chicago’s unhoused community, advocates are asking for “stability.”
Police say three men robbed a man waiting for a train early Sunday. The man was treated for a cut to his wrist.
Here are some hopes and fears for 2023 — for Chicago sports and beyond.
The Bronzeville Children’s Museum celebrates the start of the seven-day holiday commemorating African American culture by studying the seven principles. First; unity.
The Meteors extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 65-40 first-round victory.