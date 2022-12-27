15-year-old boy seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.
The teen was standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West 72nd Street when a red Jeep approached and someone inside opened fire about 10:10 p.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was struck multiple times and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
