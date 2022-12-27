The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Cardinals’ J.J. Watt hints he will retire after this season

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year posted pictures of his wife and family on social media while leaving the message: “My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude.”

By  David Brandt | AP
   
David Zalubowski/AP

TEMPE, Ariz. — Even though he’s still playing great football, it looks as if defensive lineman J.J. Watt is ready to call it a career.

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and family on social media while leaving the message: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son.

The 33-year-old Watt was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s played some of his best football with the Cardinals over the past few weeks with three sacks against the Broncos and two tackles for a loss on Christmas night against the Buccaneers.

Clark’s Corey “CJ” Johnson (3) drives the ball against TF North.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the holiday tournament scores.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Consider serving spanakopita as an appetizer at your next party. You can make your own, but don’t rule out the frozen variety in your grocer’s freezer especially if you are pressed for time.&nbsp;
Recipes
Easy, pull-together appetizer ideas for holiday entertaining
How can we do some light entertaining, without a whole lot of fuss or time? A little appetizer spread is just the thing.
By Associated Press
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot while driving in Montclare
Frank Lamardo Jr., 40, was shot about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, police said,
By Kade Heather
 
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.
Crime
Woman found dead in car in Maywood had been shot to death in West Garfield Park
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend
The fatal attacks happened in North Lawndale, Marquette Park, Beverly, Montclare and West Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 