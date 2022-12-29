The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Mom who never helped me wants me to help her

When her children were young she drank too much and ran the streets, and now she expects daughter to clean and shop for her.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Mom who never helped me wants me to help her
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have always been the outsider in my family. My grandma raised me because Mom was an alcoholic and ran the streets with her boyfriend. My grandma died three months ago, and I have been having a hard time dealing with it.

My mother has moved into my grandma’s house and wants me to come visit her. This is a problem because everywhere I look, it reminds me of my grandma. I have told her this, but she thinks that since she has painted and decorated it differently, it shouldn’t be a problem for me.

I am the only child who has anything to do with her (she gave up my oldest sister), and she uses guilt when I don’t come out and help her clean or go grocery shopping for her. I was raised to believe that we should take care of our elders, but I still have issues with her not being in my life growing up. I don’t know how to handle this without just refusing to go. What should I do? — CONFLICTED IN MISSOURI

DEAR CONFLICTED: Tell your mother the truth, just as you related it to me. Explain that although she may have painted and redecorated the house, seeing the place without your grandmother in it is depressing and you are no longer willing to do it. And the next time she asks you to help her clean or go shopping for her, say no and tell her why. Unless you have left something out of your letter about your relationship with her over the last decade, I don’t think you should feel obligated to her at all.

DEAR ABBY: My father-in-law, 78, was a caregiver for 10 years before his wife died five years ago. After her passing, he eventually renewed his zest for life, joined clubs and found a girlfriend. His health challenges have mounted during the last two years, though, and he no longer has the energy to follow up on medical appointments or do much of anything.

My husband and I call him every day and visit three to four times a week. His medical issues can be surmounted, but he can no longer schedule appointments and advocate for himself with our overwhelmed medical community. If we press him on it, he gets defensive. He doesn’t seem to want to talk about his medical problems, and he doesn’t understand the burden he’s placing on his son to medically advocate for him (a role he also held on behalf of his mother as she battled MS).

My husband (age 40) lost the last few years of his mom’s life to a horrible disease. Now he’s losing the last few years of his dad’s life to indifference and depression. Should we keep pushing Dad to get medical attention? Should we keep dragging him to appointments and nagging him about it? Or should we just let him give up? — ROADBLOCK IN MINNESOTA

DEAR ROADBLOCK: It is important that your father-in-law be evaluated not only for depression but also for dementia. His mental ability in the areas of working memory, flexible thinking and self-control — skills he needs to manage his daily life — appears to have become impaired. His doctor needs to be made aware of what’s going on. If you and your husband can confirm the reason this is happening, you may have the solution to your problem.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I conquer men’s hearts, then break them, but I want to stop
Dear Abby: I tried to be nice by letting my ex rent here, but he’s gotta go
Dear Abby: My husband’s kind but contributes little to income or chores
Dear Abby: I don’t have time to talk on the phone, but friend insists
Dear Abby: Should I tell relative about her boyfriend’s handsy behavior?
Dear Abby: Teen determined to move out of state to live with older boyfriend
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man shot two suspects who opened fire on him Dec. 10, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
3 shot, wounded at gas station in South Austin
Someone in a dark SUV opened fire on a group in a parking lot about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Three people were wounded. Another person was cut by glass.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the criminal justice reform bill into law at Chicago State University in February of 2021 as sponsors and supporters look on.
Politics
Judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act ending cash bail is unconstitutional
Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with prosecutors and sheriffs from across Illinois in ruling that the cash bail section of the legislation violates the Illinois Constitution. Attorney General Kwame Raoul has vowed to appeal.
By Emmanuel CamarilloKade Heather, and 3 more
 
Pontiac celebrates after beating West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Pontiac beats West Aurora, wins a first-round game for the first time since 2006: ‘I could not stop screaming’
For the first time since 2006, Pontiac is moving on in the championship bracket. The Indians knocked off West Aurora, a preseason Super 25 team, 60-55 on Wednesday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
2 teens wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
The boys, 17, were shot about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday while walking in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 