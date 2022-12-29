Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

PONTIAC—Carlos Harris stepped up right when his team needed him most on Thursday.

“That’s his job,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said. “I challenged him. He wants to be the guy driving the bus so he has to step up and score in the big situations. Luckily he did tonight.”

Harris finished with 19 points in the Condors’ 50-44 win against New Trier in the quarterfinals of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

The junior guard scored nine points in an 11-0 third quarter run that saw Curie take control of the game. Harris left with an injured knee with 2:24 to play and the Condors leading New Trier 45-39. Curie had to see the game out without him.

“I was worried,” Oliver said. “But we have guys that have been there before and they tend to step up.”

Chikasi Ofoma scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and Jeremy Harrington added seven points for the Condors (10-3).

Jake Fiegen led the Trevians (13-2) with 21 points and Ian Brown scored nine.

Harris was on crutches after the game but Oliver said he was hopeful it was just a sprain.

Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Wheaton-Warrenville South 41: The defending Class 3A state champs pulled away in the third quarter. Jake Hamilton scored 21 and Zack Hawkinson added 19. Braylen Meredith led the Tigers with 15 points.

Romeoville 59, Mesa AZ 39: A really nice win for the Spartans against the team that knocked Brother Rice out of the tournament. Junior Meyoh Swansey scored 19 and senior Troy Cicero Jr. added 13. Romeoville will be underdogs in the title game.

Mount Carmel 74, Moline 61: It’s back-to-back titles for the Caravan. Angelo Ciaravino scored 20, his brother Anthony scored 18 and so did DeAndre Craig. Moline, which has a pair of Iowa recruits, impressed observers over the summer and had a lofty spot in the Class 4A AP rankings. This is a big win for the Catholic League after Brother Rice and St. Ignatius both fell short of holiday titles.

Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47: Nik Polonowski scored 19, Connor Carroll had 18 and Jackson Niego added 14. The Lions’ ball movement was really impressive. Tom Sloan’s squad just looked very cohesive and the rebounded well in the second half. I watched this one on the great York Sports Network stream. Richard Barron led the Wolfpack with 24 points.

