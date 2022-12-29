The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

Scores and highlights from Thursday’s holiday tournament games.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives past New Trier’s Jake Feigen (23).

Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives past New Trier’s Jake Feigen (23).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PONTIAC—Carlos Harris stepped up right when his team needed him most on Thursday.

“That’s his job,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said. “I challenged him. He wants to be the guy driving the bus so he has to step up and score in the big situations. Luckily he did tonight.”

Harris finished with 19 points in the Condors’ 50-44 win against New Trier in the quarterfinals of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

The junior guard scored nine points in an 11-0 third quarter run that saw Curie take control of the game. Harris left with an injured knee with 2:24 to play and the Condors leading New Trier 45-39. Curie had to see the game out without him.

“I was worried,” Oliver said. “But we have guys that have been there before and they tend to step up.”

Chikasi Ofoma scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and Jeremy Harrington added seven points for the Condors (10-3).

Jake Fiegen led the Trevians (13-2) with 21 points and Ian Brown scored nine.

Harris was on crutches after the game but Oliver said he was hopeful it was just a sprain.

Benet 49, Bloom 43
Joliet West 57, Lockport 33

Related

Simeon vs. Pontiac, 7:30

Bloomington (State Farm)

Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Wheaton-Warrenville South 41: The defending Class 3A state champs pulled away in the third quarter. Jake Hamilton scored 21 and Zack Hawkinson added 19. Braylen Meredith led the Tigers with 15 points.

Romeoville 59, Mesa AZ 39: A really nice win for the Spartans against the team that knocked Brother Rice out of the tournament. Junior Meyoh Swansey scored 19 and senior Troy Cicero Jr. added 13. Romeoville will be underdogs in the title game.

Hinsdale Central championship

Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30

Pekin championship

Mount Carmel 74, Moline 61: It’s back-to-back titles for the Caravan. Angelo Ciaravino scored 20, his brother Anthony scored 18 and so did DeAndre Craig. Moline, which has a pair of Iowa recruits, impressed observers over the summer and had a lofty spot in the Class 4A AP rankings. This is a big win for the Catholic League after Brother Rice and St. Ignatius both fell short of holiday titles.

Proviso West championship

Young vs. Kenwood, 7:00

Rich (Big Dipper) semifinals

Perspectives-Lead vs. Hyde Park, 6:30

Rich vs. Hillcrest, 8:00

Wheeling semifinals

Libertyville vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:15

Fremd vs. Glenbrook North, 8:45

York semifinals

Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47: Nik Polonowski scored 19, Connor Carroll had 18 and Jackson Niego added 14. The Lions’ ball movement was really impressive. Tom Sloan’s squad just looked very cohesive and the rebounded well in the second half. I watched this one on the great York Sports Network stream. Richard Barron led the Wolfpack with 24 points.

Rolling Meadows vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00

Related

Next Up In High School Sports
Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Joliet West gets showtime win against Lockport; Benet beats Bloom
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Pontiac beats West Aurora, wins a first-round game for the first time since 2006: ‘I could not stop screaming’
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Benet showcases its depth in first-round win against Oak Park
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Screenshot_2022_12_29_192842.jpg
Crime
Man tries to rob Little Village bank: FBI
A man handed a teller a note, implying he had a gun, police say. After not getting any money, he walked out of the Citibank branch.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Trucks pass by the Target warehouse at Pulaski Road and 35th Place in the Little Village neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Little Village
Little Village residents worried about latest Hilco plan near Target warehouse
The developer is selling the benefits of a truck parking area but community members say traffic and diesel pollution are already unbearable.
By Brett Chase
 
Mourners and supporters gathered for a vigil outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, less than a week after a mass shooting outside the school killed two teenagers and wounded two others, Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022. Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed.
Other Views
Youth need to be trained on how to respond to life-threatening emergencies they witness
It’s vital we shift away from the mindset that only medical or other health professionals are equipped with the knowledge to save lives. Members of the public can have the greatest life-saving potential in many of our communities impacted by violence.
By Symphony Fletcher
 
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house newly arrived immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Immigration
Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers
But Ald. Jeanette Taylor threatens to protest over city’s decision about her South Side ward: “They didn’t go about this the right way,” she said. “Did they ask Lincoln Park? Did they ask Hyde Park?”
By Elvia Malagón
 
SUN_TIMES_STOCK_05_54750869.jpg
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
Police say the boy was struck in the leg by someone firing from a car. He’s listed in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 