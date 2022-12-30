The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
MIDWAY_122722_46.jpg

A Traveler searches through mountains of luggage at the baggage claim at Midway Airport, Monday, Dec. 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 11 of the week’s best photos

From the celebrations that came with a big holiday week to massive temperature shifts, logistical nightmares for travelers and more, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in our city.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
WEATHER_122522_5.jpg

Dan O’Conor, known as the “Great Lake Jumper,” jumps into Lake Michigan near Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, Saturday, Dec. 24. Temperatures climbed up to 14 degrees Saturday afternoon, after Chicago was below zero for 29 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

ob_CST_123022_002.JPG

Whitney Young’s Dalen Davis (3) holds the first place trophy for the Proviso West Holiday Tournament as he stands with teammates after winning the game against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

LASALLESTREET_122922_25.jpg

A southbound view of South LaSalle Street near 135 South LaSalle Street in The Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 28. Developers proposed more than $1 billion in renovations to classic downtown buildings along and near La Salle Street in response to an offer of public subsidies, city officials disclosed.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

COATS_122422_12.jpg

Ma’layah Williams, 3, smiles as she meets Brett Jackson, 55, who is dressed as Santa Claus during a Christmas giveaway organized by the The Apostolic Faith Church in their church in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 23.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

MIDWAY_122822_13.jpg

Airport staff and a person looking for lost luggage walks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 27, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

MIDWAY_122822_25.jpg

Southwest Airlines staff assist passengers looking for their luggage as an inflatable Grinch is displayed on the desk at Midway Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 27, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WEATHER_12XX22_6.jpg

Snow and ice covers the rocks and boulders that line the Lakefront near East 50th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

KWANZAA_122722_23.jpg

Young children decorate Kwanzaa masks that represent the seven principles of Kwanzaa during a Kwanzaa learning event at the Bronzeville Children’s Museum on 93rd and Stoney Island, Monday, Dec. 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WEATHER_122422_13.jpg

Seagulls fly over the Chicago Harbor Lock near Navy Pier as sea fog hangs above Lake Michigan, Friday, Dec. 23. The Arctic blast brought wind chills down to as low as 40 degrees Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WEATHER_122422_7.jpg

Steam rises from Lake Michigan obscuring the view of the Chicago skyline, as brutal cold temperatures are recored in Chicago, Friday, Dec. 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

