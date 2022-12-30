The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Lincoln Park Zoo’s 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies

The zoo said she passed away quickly overnight after an acute change in her health.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Etana the giraffe had lived at the Lincoln Park Zoo since 2003. She died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Etana the giraffe had lived at the Lincoln Park Zoo since 2003. She died Thursday.

Lincoln Park Zoo

A 24-year-old giraffe at the Lincoln Park Zoo died Thursday.

The giraffe, named Etana, had been monitored extensively by veterinary staff for cumulative age-related issues since 2017, according to a statement from the zoo on Friday.

Etana had reached an acute change in her health and passed away quickly overnight, according to the zoo.

She had arrived at the Lincoln Park Zoo from another institution in 2003. She went on to surpass the median life expectancy of female giraffes, which is about 20, the zoo said.

“Etana was a very special animal to us here at the zoo and to many zoo visitors and volunteers,” said Mike Murray, the zoo’s curator of mammals and behavioral husbandry, who called her “the leader of the giraffe herd.”

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
College Sports
Notre Dame fights back — again and again — to beat South Carolina 45-38 in Gator Bowl
If that’s not something to build on after a 9-4 season that could’ve been better — or worse — it’s hard to think of what would be.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Benet’s Brayden Fagbemi (0) shoots the ball over Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (11).
High School Basketball
Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals: Benet takes down Joliet West and Simeon beats Curie
The undefeated Redwings knocked off Joliet West 56-47 in the semifinals of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A car caravan traveled to the Loop on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, where Pilsen residents protested against huge increases in their property tax bills.
News
Pilsen residents protest higher property taxes, gentrification: ‘This is home’
After the Cook County Board of Review granted appeals to businesses downtown, the property tax burden shifted to Pilsen residents who fear they could lose their homes and businesses.
By Zack Miller
 
The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.
News
Real ID deadline extended to 2025
After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state photo ID identification card. The deadline to have a Real ID had previously been May 3, 2023.
By Jim Salter | Associated Press
 
Steven Tyler presents the award for song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Entertainment and Culture
Woman sues Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
The 65-year-old Julia Misley said in a statement that she wanted to seize “a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth.”
By Associated Press
 