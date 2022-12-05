Two bridges over Kennedy closed during Jane Byrne Interchange work have reopened, one on Jackson, the other on Adams

Two bridges over the Kennedy Expressway closed during the massive Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction have reopened, one on Jackson Boulevard and the other on Adams Street.

The bridges were opened last Thursday. They are wider with two travel lanes and 10-foot-wide sidewalks, along with a dedicated bike lane on the Jackson Boulevard bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The rebuilt bridges also include new retaining and noise walls and new lighting, pavement and signs between Halsted and Des Plaines streets, IDOT said.

Later this month, the Jackson ramp and the Adams ramp to the outbound Kennedy will also reopen, providing access to Washington Boulevard and Madison and Lake streets, IDOT said.

Reconstruction began in 2014 at the Jane Byrne Interchange, where three interstates intersect. The work is designed to improve traffic flow for the more than 400,000 motorists who use it each day, and also provide better access for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to IDOT.

The West Central Association Chamber of Commerce said it was “relieved” to hear about the bridge openings “that provide valuable access to our neighborhood,” which includes Greektown, “especially with upcoming holiday programming starting this month.”

IDOT warned that, despite the openings, motorists should expect “significant delays” in the area.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment,” IDOT said in a release.

