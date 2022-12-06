At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet sits down with White House correspondent, April Ryan, to discuss her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem. Plus, Republican strategist Eleni Demertzis; Democratic strategist Ron Holmes; WBEZ state politics reporter Dave McKinney and Sun-Times chief political reporter Tina Sfondeles join for a political panel on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by author, longest-serving Black female White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan.
Ryan discusses her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem.
Plus, Lynn hosts a political panel with Republican strategist Eleni Demertzis; Democratic strategist Ron Holmes; WBEZ state politics reporter Dave McKinney and Sun-Times chief political reporter Tina Sfondeles.
Stream the episode on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
