Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Lynn Sweet sits down with White House correspondent, April Ryan, to discuss her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem. Plus, Republican strategist Eleni Demertzis; Democratic strategist Ron Holmes; WBEZ state politics reporter Dave McKinney and Sun-Times chief political reporter Tina Sfondeles join for a political panel on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

At the Table with Lynn Sweet | December 15, 2022

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by author, longest-serving Black female White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan

Ryan discusses her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem

Plus, Lynn hosts a political panel with Republican strategist Eleni Demertzis; Democratic strategist Ron Holmes; WBEZ state politics reporter Dave McKinney and Sun-Times chief political reporter Tina Sfondeles.

Stream the episode on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT. 

Mayoral hopefuls agree solving crime is the answer — no matter what the question
Is Chuy running away with race for Chicago mayor? Local 150 poll shows he is.
Lightfoot supporter questions indicted crypto billionaire’s donation to Garcia
Tent builder says city will no longer remove shelters housing the homeless
Walgreens, CVS agree to pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits linked to opioid sales
Casino zoning clears Council panel after minority hiring assurances
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 800th career goal.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks dominated by Alex Ovechkin on historic night: ‘It didn’t feel great’
Ovechkin scored his 798th, 799th and 800th career goals Tuesday in the Capitals’ 7-3 blowout of the Hawks, becoming the third player in NHL history to reach the milestone. He received lots of love from the United Center crowd for doing so.
By Ben Pope
 
Mayoral Candidates wait to walk on stage during the forum at the Copernicus Center on Tuesday.
Elections
Mayoral hopefuls agree solving crime is the answer — no matter what the question
Candidates often veered back to crime and public safety when answering questions on the CTA, businesses leaving the city and other matters at the forum, which was held on the Northwest Side.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) slams home a basket against Romeoville.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s top games.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brother Rice’s Ahmad Henderson (11) heads toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Brother Rice finds its offensive spark, beats Romeoville
Junior point guard Cale Cosme was inserted into Brother Rices’ starting lineup and helped lead a more balanced scoring effort on the way to a 68-49 win.
By Michael O’Brien
 