The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
College Sports Sports Columnists

Best thing about 2022 CFB playoff: four QB1s who’ve (almost entirely) stayed put

Everywhere else throughout the college game, the quarterback movement is un-warm, un-fuzzy and absolutely dizzying.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Best thing about 2022 CFB playoff: four QB1s who’ve (almost entirely) stayed put
Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU

Max Duggan is in his fourth season as TCU’s starting quarterback.

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Russell Wilson was an all-ACC quarterback at NC State. He also happened to be a fine college baseball player, which his coach, Tom O’Brien, didn’t exactly love. Why? Spring football. If your QB1 is on the diamond, he can’t be in the huddle for important offseason practices.

Eventually, after three often marvelous seasons as O’Brien’s starter, Wilson received an ultimatum from his coach: Either give up baseball for spring football or take a hike. O’Brien was highly confident in this fateful chess move because he was certain he had a superstar waiting in the wings — Wilson’s extra-tall, blue-chip backup, Mike Glennon.

After two seasons as the starter, Glennon had thrown 29 interceptions — don’t look so surprised, Bears fans — and O’Brien was out of a job. But let’s leave those two fellas alone. The point is the Wilson saga was captivating as he transferred to Wisconsin for one final season and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl. Today? Relatively speaking, it barely would register a blip on the radar screen.

The nicest little thing about this season’s playoff might be how few stamps the quarterbacks involved have in their college football passports. La Grange Park native J.J. McCarthy went to Michigan as the school’s highest-rated QB recruit since the Lloyd Carr years and is still there. TCU’s Max Duggan is a four-year starter. C.J. Stroud went to Ohio State as a star-in-waiting, backed up Justin Fields for a season and now — like Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett — is a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Only Bennett’s time at his school was interrupted. A walk-on at Georgia, he left for a junior college after Fields arrived and buried him further down the depth chart. But Bennett returned after a season in the wilderness, Fields having failed to win the starting job with the Bulldogs and boogied to Ohio State. Bennett — a Georgia native whose parents both graduated from Athens — eventually wrapped both arms around his dream job, won a national title and now has a chance to win another. What a storybook ending that would be.

Everywhere else in the college game, the QB movement is absolutely dizzying. Nearly half of all starters across the FBS ranks this season were transfers. There are many marquee names among them — beginning with USC’s Caleb Williams, potentially the Heisman winner — and too many concentric circles to remember. Williams, for example, started out at Oklahoma, where he backed up, then beat out, Spencer Rattler. But Rattler left for South Carolina and Williams for USC, where Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart had split duties in 2021. Slovis and Dart spent 2022 at Pittsburgh and Ole Miss, respectively.

Guess who’s in the transfer portal again? Slovis, who once replaced JT Daniels as starter at USC. Daniels then left for Georgia, where he eventually was beaten out by Bennett. So Daniels played the 2022 campaign at West Virginia. Guess who’s in the portal again, too? Daniels, of course. Got all that?

Heading into 2022, there was speculation McCarthy would leave Michigan if he had to back up Cade McNamara again as he had in 2021. But McCarthy earned the gig. McNamara? He leapt into the portal as soon as he could and moved along to Iowa.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter, entered the portal and won’t face Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Then again, Notre Dame will be without 10-game starter Drew Pyne, who entered the portal with three years of eligibility left. What are the odds he spends all three in the same place?

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

Stetson Bennett briefly left Georgia for a junior college, but he returned.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Irish have Tyler Buchner back from injury and back in business for now, but you’d better believe coach Marcus Freeman will be in that portal looking for an established guy. Same for Bret Bielema at Illinois, where transfer Tommy DeVito is finishing the lone season he had left after departing Syracuse. The Illini will be in serious need of a new starter, and so might Northwestern be. Pat Fitzgerald has turned to transfers Hunter Johnson, Peyton Ramsey and Ryan Hilinski in recent years, with mixed success. Who’s got next?

Devin Leary, a four-year starter at NC State, is in the portal. DJ Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit good enough to lead Clemson to the ACC title game two years in a row, was benched in that game for younger five-star QB Cade Klubnik and — you won’t believe it — immediately entered the portal. Graham Mertz, the top QB recruit ever at Wisconsin, is in the portal after Badgers fans treated him like he was Fred or Ethel. Brennan Armstrong, Jeff Sims, Hudson Card — pick a card, any card. There’s a veteran QB solution out there seemingly for everybody.

This didn’t all start with Russell Wilson, who, coincidentally, is having a rough go of it after “transferring” from Seattle to Denver in what has played out, to suffering Broncos fans, as an NFL tragedy. But there has been a steady, dramatic build of QB movement since then.

Look no further than the list of recent Heisman winners. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield won it in 2017, but only after leaving Texas Tech (where he lost his job to Davis Webb) and, once with the Sooners, beating out Trevor Knight (who then transferred to Texas A&M). Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won it in 2018, but only after leaving Texas A&M (creating a spot for Knight) and backing up Mayfield. LSU’s Joe Burrow won it in 2019, but only after leaving Ohio State (where he never won the No. 1 job but, indirectly, created an opening for Fields).

Finishing runner-up behind Burrow? That was Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, who’d transferred from Alabama, where he’d been one of the very finest QBs in all the land — yet couldn’t keep Tua Tagovailoa from swiping his job.

Good lord, it’s a lot.

A mostly un-warm, un-fuzzy, absolutely dizzying lot.

Next Up In College Sports
Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer makes record 619th AP Top 25 appearance
Preseason No. 1 North Carolina falls out of men’s college basketball Top 25
Battle over Ryan Field in Evanston could be a seminar for the Bears
Northwestern tops No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
No. 7 Notre Dame women beat No. 3 UConn
College Football Playoff set; semis pit Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The Latest
Jafeth Ramos arrest photo
Crime
Jafeth Ramos gets 25 years in prison in connection with 2016 Gage Park killings
Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe, at his trial.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Mills Lane, a well-known boxing referee who also served as a judge in Nevada, has died at age 85.
Obituaries
Mills Lane, boxing referee who officiated Tyson-Holyfield rematch, dies at age 85
Lane, who was also an attorney, served as a judge and prosecutor before hosting a daytime courtroom TV show.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as he enters the pitch late in his team’s 6-1 World Cup win over Switzerland.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal gets 6-1 win over Switzerland at World Cup
The superstar striker’s replacement — Goncalo Ramos — scored a hat trick.
By Steve Douglas | Associated Press
 
Priscilla Eddings
News
South Side woman bilked out of $400,000 by financial adviser who used money to fund her film production company: lawsuit
“She moves into assisted living and all of the sudden large checks start getting made payable to Canal Productions, checks running as high as $75,000,” said Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_02_at_11.18.18_AM.png
Afternoon Edition
Community rallies to raise money for nightlife legend’s cancer treatment, order of mayoral ballot decided and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 