Boy, 15, fatally shot near Michele Clark Magnet High School in South Austin

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon just down the street from a magnet high school in South Austin on the West Side.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died less than an hour later, police said.

The shooting happened near the Michele Clark Magnet High School, but no other details were being released by police. No one was in custody.

The boy is the third person killed in Austin over the last week, and the 40 person killed in the neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community area recorded 64 slayings in the same period last year.

Days earlier, two men were shot to death and a woman was critically wounded while driving less than a mile away.

The woman and one of the men were traveling south in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone in a beige SUV started shooting at their vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said.

Xavier Lofton, 29, was shot in the head, armpit and thigh, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back, police said. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another driver, a 36-year-old man, crashed into a parked vehicle after he was “caught in the crossfire,” police said. He was found shot in the back nearby and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he later died.