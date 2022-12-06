The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Boy, 15, fatally shot near Michele Clark Magnet High School in South Austin

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was struck multiple times about 3:15 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A teen boy was shot Dec. 6, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon just down the street from a magnet high school in South Austin on the West Side.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died less than an hour later, police said.

The shooting happened near the Michele Clark Magnet High School, but no other details were being released by police. No one was in custody.

The boy is the third person killed in Austin over the last week, and the 40 person killed in the neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community area recorded 64 slayings in the same period last year.

Days earlier, two men were shot to death and a woman was critically wounded while driving less than a mile away.

The woman and one of the men were traveling south in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone in a beige SUV started shooting at their vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said.

Xavier Lofton, 29, was shot in the head, armpit and thigh, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back, police said. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another driver, a 36-year-old man, crashed into a parked vehicle after he was “caught in the crossfire,” police said. He was found shot in the back nearby and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he later died.

The Latest
De La Salle’s Charles Barnes (14) looks to pass the ball against Fenwick.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Credit where it’s due: Pace nabbing Fields with 11th pick was a steal
QB had everything a team wants, so it was a pleasant surprise he was still on the board
By Laurence Holmes
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Armed robbers hit Humboldt Park in six attacks – five in just half an hour
In each robbery, an unknown number of male youths and young men riding in a dark colored SUV approached victims on the street and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In two of the attacks the robbers struck the victims with a handgun.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Iris Gutierrez Berrios (from left), Elida Ramirez, Erik Zuniga, Daniel Forbes and Marisa Alcantar attended an event on Dec. 6, 2022 to celebrate completing a course at Harold Washington College that’s intended to help small business owners. Forbes taught the eight-week course; the others were his students.
News
City Colleges course aims to help Latino entrepreneurs
The continuing education course at Harold Washington College explored how to run a business and covered areas, such as grant opportunities and marketing, that some small business owners overlook.
By Michael Loria
 
A woman walks through Tajrish bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran.
Nation/World
Confusion over Iran’s religious police as women drop hijab
it has appeared for weeks that enforcement of the nation’s strict dress code has been scaled back, with more women seen in public not wearing the required headscarf.
By Associated Press
 