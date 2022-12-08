The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Casinos and Gambling News Metro/State

Illinois sets record with more than $1 billion wagered on sports in October

Illinois casino sportsbooks came out ahead for the month of October with more than $102 million in revenue, cementing the state’s status as one of the nation’s most bet-hungry sports markets.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Illinois sets record with more than $1 billion wagered on sports in October
The BetRivers Sportsbook in Des Plaines, pictured in March of 2020. Illinoisans bet more than $1 billion on sports in October.

The BetRivers Sportsbook in Des Plaines, pictured in March 2020. Illinoisans bet more than $1 billion on sports in October.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois bettors plunked down more than $1 billion on sports in October, a new record for the state’s young sports betting industry and one of the highest monthly figures recorded anywhere in the U.S. since the industry was legalized, gambling regulators announced Thursday. 

The staggering monthly handle — the total amount of money wagered — cements Illinois’ status as one of the nation’s most bet-hungry sports markets, joining New York, New Jersey and Nevada as the only states to cross the billion-dollar mark in a single month. 

Illinois casino sportsbooks came out ahead for the month with more than $102 million in revenue, Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said during a monthly meeting held by the agency. 

The overall house earnings for the month generated about $15 million in state tax revenue and another roughly $1 million for Cook County government. 

Illinoisans have now wagered almost $17 billion on sports since the industry launched in the state just a few days before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. 

Related

The state’s 12 sportsbooks have netted almost $1.3 billion over that time, creating almost $190 million in tax revenue. 

The October betting numbers — the most recent available from the gaming board — were boosted largely by the first full month of NFL games. Football was the most popular sport to bet on, with a handle of $358 million, followed by basketball ($114 million) and tennis ($85 million). 

“It is an incredible accomplishment for everyone involved in the Illinois sports betting industry to exceed $1 billion in handle,” said Dave Briggs, an analyst for the sports betting website PlayIllinois.com. “Betting on the NFL and the opening of both the NBA and NHL regular seasons were major catalysts behind the record month.”

Sports betting was legalized as part of a massive gambling expansion signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019. 

Industry insiders and government officials alike are banking on the market to keep booming as new sportsbooks are earmarked for Chicago’s major sports stadiums, and as the state solicits applications for an online-only sports betting license. The sports betting apps that are advertised so ubiquitously across the airwaves and internet currently operate in Illinois only in partnership with a brick-and-mortar casino or racetrack. 

Opponents note that the state’s sports betting explosion has also resulted in rising gambling addiction. Calls to the state’s gambling addiction hotline more than doubled over the first year the industry was live in Illinois. 

Next Up In News
Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges COVID boosters during Chicago visit as cases rise again
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
Police officer, armed robbery suspect shot in Lombard
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Christmas toy drive seeks donations to reach goal of gifts for 4,000 kids: ‘We’re not just giving a toy, we’re giving hope’
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_08_at_6.28.16_PM.png
News
Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights
Metra said extensive delays were anticipated on the Union Pacific Northwest Line.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks with reporters on Sept. 21, 2021.
Coronavirus
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges COVID boosters during Chicago visit as cases rise again
“The bottom line is we have protection available. It’s just upon all of us now to make sure people use those tools,” the surgeon general said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
1445059247.jpg
Sports Media
Expect NFL to flex its scheduling muscles beginning next season
The league will have the option to flex games into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and the road team’s conference affiliation no longer will determine whether a game airs on CBS or Fox.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Francis W. Parker School, 330 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park, Thursday morning, May 20, 2020.
Education
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
An administrator at Francis W. Parker School was secretly recorded by an operative with the group Project Veritas posing as a conference attendee.
By Char Daston | WBEZ
 
The company we keep can certainly influence our food choices, such as opting for raisins over candy.
Eat Well
Do you eat to impress? A new study finds that sometimes people do.
The research involving Northwestern University researchers found that people choose healthier food options in the presence of outsiders to make a good impression.
By Environmental Nutrition
 