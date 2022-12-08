Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights

A Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a car Thursday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to Metra.

The Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. Police advised to use Euclid or Central instead to cross the train tracks.

Metra said extensive delays were expected following the crash.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Train #631, scheduled to arrive Crystal Lake at 6:00 PM - stopped near Arlington Heights due to striking a vehicle. Extensive delays anticipated — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 8, 2022

No other details were released.