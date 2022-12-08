The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 8, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights

Metra said extensive delays were anticipated on the Union Pacific Northwest Line.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights
Screen_Shot_2022_12_08_at_6.28.16_PM.png

Getty Images

A Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a car Thursday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to Metra.

The Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. Police advised to use Euclid or Central instead to cross the train tracks.

Metra said extensive delays were expected following the crash.

No other details were released.

Next Up In News
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges COVID boosters during Chicago visit as cases rise again
Illinois sets record with more than $1 billion wagered on sports in October
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
Police officer, armed robbery suspect shot in Lombard
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Christmas toy drive seeks donations to reach goal of gifts for 4,000 kids: ‘We’re not just giving a toy, we’re giving hope’
The Latest
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks with reporters on Sept. 21, 2021.
Coronavirus
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges COVID boosters during Chicago visit as cases rise again
“The bottom line is we have protection available. It’s just upon all of us now to make sure people use those tools,” the surgeon general said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
1445059247.jpg
Sports Media
Expect NFL to flex its scheduling muscles beginning next season
The league will have the option to flex games into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and the road team’s conference affiliation no longer will determine whether a game airs on CBS or Fox.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The BetRivers Sportsbook in Des Plaines, pictured in March of 2020. Illinoisans bet more than $1 billion on sports in October.
Casinos and Gambling
Illinois sets record with more than $1 billion wagered on sports in October
Illinois casino sportsbooks came out ahead for the month of October with more than $102 million in revenue, cementing the state’s status as one of the nation’s most bet-hungry sports markets.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Francis W. Parker School, 330 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park, Thursday morning, May 20, 2020.
Education
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
An administrator at Francis W. Parker School was secretly recorded by an operative with the group Project Veritas posing as a conference attendee.
By Char Daston | WBEZ
 
The company we keep can certainly influence our food choices, such as opting for raisins over candy.
Eat Well
Do you eat to impress? A new study finds that sometimes people do.
The research involving Northwestern University researchers found that people choose healthier food options in the presence of outsiders to make a good impression.
By Environmental Nutrition
 