Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights

A Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a car Thursday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to Metra.
The Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. Police advised to use Euclid or Central instead to cross the train tracks.
Metra said extensive delays were expected following the crash.
Metra Alert UP-NW - Train #631, scheduled to arrive Crystal Lake at 6:00 PM - stopped near Arlington Heights due to striking a vehicle. Extensive delays anticipated— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 8, 2022
No other details were released.
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
The Latest
“The bottom line is we have protection available. It’s just upon all of us now to make sure people use those tools,” the surgeon general said.
The league will have the option to flex games into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and the road team’s conference affiliation no longer will determine whether a game airs on CBS or Fox.
Illinois casino sportsbooks came out ahead for the month of October with more than $102 million in revenue, cementing the state’s status as one of the nation’s most bet-hungry sports markets.
An administrator at Francis W. Parker School was secretly recorded by an operative with the group Project Veritas posing as a conference attendee.
The research involving Northwestern University researchers found that people choose healthier food options in the presence of outsiders to make a good impression.