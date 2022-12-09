As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in McHenry and Lake counties, winter weather advisory in effect
The National Weather service said visibility could be sharply reduced in some areas and driving could be hazardous from “slushy snow accumulations.”
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in parts of McHenry and Lake counties as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until early afternoon Friday.
Generally, areas north of Interstate 80 will be snow while areas to the south will get rain, the weather service said. Most of the snow will fall between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., it said.
“The rain and snow will abate across the area through the afternoon, though some occasional drizzle can be expected into tonight,” the weather service said.
