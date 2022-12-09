The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in McHenry and Lake counties, winter weather advisory in effect

The National Weather service said visibility could be sharply reduced in some areas and driving could be hazardous from “slushy snow accumulations.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Generally, areas north of Interstate 80 will be snow while areas to the south will get rain, the weather service said. Most of the snow will fall between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., it said.

“The rain and snow will abate across the area through the afternoon, though some occasional drizzle can be expected into tonight,” the weather service said.

