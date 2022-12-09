The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
Environment News Metro/State

Docs to Pritzker: Truck diesel pollution is killing Illinoisans

Doctors ask the governor to commit to targets for replacing diesel engine vehicles with electric models.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Docs to Pritzker: Truck diesel pollution is killing Illinoisans
A semitruck drives in a residential area of Chicago.

Some Chicago communities, such as Little Village, have an abundance of diesel truck traffic, and that’s contributing to early deaths and disease, doctors say.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

More than 130 doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to save Illinoisans’ lives by speeding up the state’s transition to electric trucks that will reduce the amount of diesel fuel air pollution. 

In a letter to the governor this week, the health professionals asked Pritzker to sign a pact with a group of other states that are setting goals for phasing out diesel fuel engines with near-term targets as early as 2030. 

“Emissions from diesel truck engines are particularly harmful for the health of communities,” the doctors wrote in their letter. “This is especially true in lower-income communities and communities of color, which too often bear disproportionate health burdens due to increased pollution exposures from freeways, railyards, warehouses and other freight hubs.”

Pritzker has declined to sign on and, earlier this year, cited concerns about the impact on businesses. Pritzker didn’t provide a direct answer to the request in a statement from a spokesman this week and, instead, pointed to an electric vehicle rebate program now being offered.

Across Illinois, fine particle pollution from trucks will cause more than 400 early deaths, nearly 200 heart attacks and thousands of respiratory illnesses in 2023, a report released last May found.

That same report found Cook County among the dirtiest in the state for diesel particle pollution. Chicago, with more than two dozen industrial corridors, draws thousands of trucks each day, contributing to air pollution

Citing the May report from Chicago’s Respiratory Health Association, the doctors said in their letter that Illinois ranks among the top five states in the country for per capita deaths from diesel pollution, trailing only California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

The health providers signed the letter at the urging of a coalition led by the RHA, the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization and Warehouse Workers for Justice known as NET-Z. 

A group of states, including California, New York, Pennsylvania and more than a dozen others, signed the nonbinding agreement on phasing out diesel.

Illinois lawmakers passed resolutions in 2021 urging the governor to join those states and sign the agreement.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust. 

Next Up In News
Stellantis to halt Jeep production in Belvidere
Picture Chicago: This week in 13 photos
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
Apple AirTags are a stalker’s dream device, lawsuit says
Return delayed by pandemic, Mount Prospect woman is now home for good after a 3-year deportation
Singer Donny Hathaway inspired Hyde Park mural celebrating his music, promoting mental health
The Latest
Center fielder Cody Bellinger was one of two players the Cubs agreed to terms with at the winter meetings.
Cubs
Cubs leave winter meetings happy with signings, still active on market
Only two free agent shortstops remain out of this winter’s Big 4.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Belvidere Assembly Plant, pictured in March of 2020.
Business
Stellantis to halt Jeep production in Belvidere
The decision means 1,350 workers will be laid off as of Feb. 28.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_106039045.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Apple AirTags are a stalker’s dream, lawsuit says, investigation reveals clean energy law’s unfulfilled promises and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Zoe__2022_press_photo___credit_Dana_Trippe__1_.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Zoé dará su último concierto en Chicago antes tomarse un ‘año sabático’
La banda mexicana se tomará un receso en 2023, por lo que su próximo concierto en el Chicago Theater promete ser épico.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
merlin_110235090.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Trabajadores del United Center protestan por horarios excesivos y pago insuficiente
Alrededor de una docena de trabajadores de comida y limpieza hicieron protesta frente al United Center.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 