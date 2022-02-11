New bobblehead collection will benefit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has debuted a new line of Negro Leagues Field of Legends bobbleheads. The bobbleheads replicate the 13 life-size statues featured at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s Field of Legends.

The bobbleheads are available individually or as a puzzle set, which is a full replica of the Field of Legends, including the outfield walls and scoreboard, at the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Field of Legends Puzzle Set is individually numbered to only 200 and is $625 while the individual bobbleheads are $35 each or $400 for the set of 13.

The bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the NLBM and NegroLeaguesHistory.com. Sales of the bobbleheads will support the NLBM.