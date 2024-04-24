The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks is approaching IL stint with a mind to turn around his season

“I need to get back to being myself,” the starting pitcher told the Sun-Times, “using my full arsenal and mixing it in and out.”

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, back view

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks waits as San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in San Diego.

Denis Poroy/AP

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks crossed the outfield grass Wednesday afternoon toward the Wrigley Field bullpen, with a yellow connection ball tucked under his arm.

The training tool is something he uses to correct his arm path. And though he landed on the injured list with what the Cubs called a strained lower back this week, he’s still working to correct the factors that led to the worst start to a season (12.00 ERA through five starts) that he’s had in his long career.

“I think there are a lot of things playing into that, for sure,” Hendricks said Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since going on the IL. “I’ve got to keep my mind set on the execution and the pitches that I’m making there. Can’t use excuses as that. But, on the other hand, we just want to give myself a chance to get to 100 percent so I know there aren’t any issues and strictly focus on the pitching.”

Rest and refocus

Hendricks said he first felt something in his back during his bullpen in between starts last week. Then the discomfort progressed in his pregame bullpen Sunday and through his four-inning start. It was something he “possibly could have pushed through.”

Between his rocky start and Jameson Taillon returning from the IL last week, however, it made much more sense to give him a reset – and not just for his health.

Hendricks is 34 years old and in the final year of his contract, but Counsell shot down the assumption that fans might have seen the last of the veteran right-hander as a Cub.

“I don’t think that at all,” Counsell said. “No.”

Despite the performances younger pitchers like Ben Brown, Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski have put on recently, if Hendricks can get back to the form he was in last season, the rotation will be better for it.

“They’re talking through the whole plan right now,” Hendricks said. “Just got to keep my arm moving, for sure. Don’t want to get set back at all like that. So, keep my arm moving.”

He said the first bullpen of his buildup won’t be far off. After that stage of his rehab, Hendricks expects to progress to a simulated game, or possibly a rehab game.

In the meantime, he has plenty of other aspects of his game that he can work on. He’s healthy enough to hone his arm path, which had been getting a little long and low, similar to the issue he was dealing with before his shoulder injury two years ago.

Time to train

He can dive into his usage and sequencing issues. While calling his own pitches, and thinking about his delivery, Hendricks has noticed himself becoming predictable.

“I need to get back to being myself in those ways: using my full arsenal and mixing it in and out, changing speeds back and forth, manipulate my fastball a little bit,” he said. “I’m not getting outs with my fastball right now, bottom line. And so that’s really what I have to rely on and get back to. No matter how my fastball is playing, I have to get outs with it to set up my other stuff.”

Because Hendricks has never been a power pitcher whose pure stuff jumps off the charts, his strength has traditionally been in his execution and the mental side of the game.

“In particular, what he’s helped me out on is just reading hitters,” Wesneksi said. “Like, let them tell the story and then read it, right? And so it’s one of the things where I wouldn’t be in this spot if it wasn’t for him. And he does mean a lot to everybody in that clubhouse.”

Wicks echoed Wesneksi’s praise, calling Hendricks the “ultimate teammate.”

“Having him as a resource is something that, you can’t even put it into words what it’s meant to have that mental guidance as you’re as you’re going through these starts,” Wicks said.

