Javon Freeman-Liberty returns, but DePaul falls to Butler

David Jones led the Blue Demons with 17 points

By Sun-Times wires
Javon Freeman-Liberty
Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski (11) battles DePaul’s Javon Freeman-Liberty for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Simas Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to give Butler the lead en route to a 73-71 win over DePaul on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Lukosius posted 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Chuck Harris had 18 points for Butler (13-13, 6-9 Big East Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jayden Taylor added 12 points. Aaron Thompson had 11 points.

David Jones had 17 points for the Blue Demons (12-12, 3-11). Nick Ongenda added 14 points. Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed that last seven games with a groin injury, returned to score 13 points.

Butler, which defeated DePaul 63-59 on Dec. 29, swept the season series.

