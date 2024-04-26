The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Heading to C2E2 this weekend? Have a game plan ready to navigate its vast offerings

The massive pop culture convention runs through Sunday at McCormick Place.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Attendees dressed as Superdawg’s Maurie and Flaurie and Al and Peggy Bundy from the show “Married With Children” hang around the entrance of the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, known as C2E2 at McCormick Place.

Attendees dressed as Superdawg’s Maurie and Flaurie and Al and Peggy Bundy from the classic TV series “Married With Children” hang out Friday the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo — better known as C2E2 — at McCormick Place.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Winged, caped, one or two of them green-skinned, they streamed into a great hall sprouting massive concrete pillars — a scene that conjured a vast intergalactic visitor arrivals lounge.

They passed though a security checkpoint, displaying their blasters, battle axes and lightsabers.

They came in peace.

Hopefully they also came with a game plan to successfully navigate the vast maze of toys, curiosities, artists and celebrities inhabiting McCormick Place April 26-28 for C2E2, the Midwest’s largest pop culture convention. The best option is to download the event’s mobile app, which provides detailed maps, coupon books, schedule updates, notifications and more.

People mill around booths during tC2E2 at McCormick Place, Friday, April 26, 2024.

Convention attendees take in the lay of the land at C2E2 Friday at McCormick Place.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A particularly difficult challenge, it would have appeared, for Warren Swanson, 21, of Batavia, who brought along an eight-foot-long, 3-D-printed Space Battleship Yamato from the Japanese anime series of the same name.

Swanson, dressed in the red-and-white naval uniform of the character Susumu Kodai, planned to wheel his creation around the convention all day Friday on a hand-built cart.

“This is my love letter to the (anime) series,” Swanson said.

Warren Swanson, who is dressed as Susumu Kodai from “Space Battleship Yamato,” stands with a ship he made with a 3D printer during the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, known as C2E2 at McCormick Place.

Warren Swanson, dressed as Susumu Kodai from “Space Battleship Yamato,” presents a ship he made with a 3D printer for this year’s C2E2 extravaganza.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

But before he could share it, he had to get the thing in the parking garage elevator.

Easy, he said, showing how the magnetized hull could be broken down into various pieces. Swanson spent the rest of the day navigating corridors of glowing light sabres (from $99 all the way to $1,600), foam swords, cellophane-wrapped comic books and thousands of other glittery trinkets.

Convention goers also have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with favorite celebrities, which, this year, include the actors Christopher Lloyd, Chad Michael Murray and Cristo Fernandez.

Adeline Solis, 3, dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” interacts with R2-D2 from “Star Wars” during C2E2 at McCormick Place on Friday.

Adeline Solis, 3, dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” interacts with R2-D2 from “Star Wars” during C2E2 at McCormick Place on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Passersby stopped Swanson frequently for a photo op — no mean feat in a place swarming with a dead ringers for Batman, Spiderman and Captain America, among hundreds of other fantastical characters meticulously brought to life. Swanson obliged, saluting and clicking the heels of his black leather boots.

Eileen Peterson’s problem Friday was that her world had over night dissolved into a blur — the price to pay for becoming “Gwen,” a deer-like character from the video game “Spiritfarer.” To achieve the effect, Peterson, 34, wore white contact lenses with tiny perforations over each pupil.

‘C2E2’

When: Through April 28

Where: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Info: c2e2.com

“I have an idea of shapes so I have an awareness of where people are,” said Peterson, who lives in Memphis, Tenn. “If the landscape is changing, I have what we call in the industry, a cosplay handler,” she said, gesturing to her best friend, Toria Olivier, 34, who lives in Chicago.

Peterson said she’s all about authenticity.

“So I figured that being blind for a few hours was worth it to have good photos with my best friend that will be memories for a long time,” said Peterson, who was also wearing 3-inch-high heels.

Eileen Peterson, who is dressed as Gwen from “Spiritfarer,” wears white contact lenses during the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, known as C2E2 at McCormick Place, Friday, April 26, 2024.

Eileen Peterson wears white contact lenses as part of her Gwen from “Spiritfarer” costume ensemble at C2E2. Peterson’s best friend was serving as her official onsite guide because the lenses result in a blurry field of vision.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Erin Cox’s challenge was keeping the cash in her pocket, in a place that can suck you dry in an instant — at least until you find the nearest ATM.

Cox, from Fort Wayne, Ind., found herself in front of a booth that sold ultra-realistic lightsabers, most going for hundreds of dollars.

“I want all of them,” Cox said, adding that she really didn’t need any. She said she brought her boyfriend along, at least in part, to warn her if she was getting a panicky urge to spend.

“It is overwhelming to look around. There are so many things that you want,” Cox, 31, said.

Steve Ormins, dressed as the Daley Plaza's "Picasso,” attends C2E2 at McCormick Place on Friday afternoon.

Steve Ormins, dressed as the Daley Plaza’s “Picasso,” attends C2E2 at McCormick Place on Friday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Steve Ormins’ hope was to survive intact for about two hours for a Chicago-themed tableaux with a group of friends. With wide Styrofoam wings taped to his arms, he looked as though he were trying out a doomed human-powered flying contraption. But when he study fully upright, he morphed into, of all things, the Daley Plaza’s Picasso sculpture.

It took him about one week to make the costume, Ormins said. He briefly considered coming as the “Rat Hole,” the North Side sidewalk imprint that’s seen been removed. But he decided he wanted something classier.

“It’s way more iconic,” Ormins said of the Picasso.

