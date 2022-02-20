Driver drunkenly crashed school bus with students on board near Deer Park

A school bus driver had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed a bus with students on board last Thursday near Deer Park in the northern suburbs.

James Dolan, 61, was driving students home from Barrington School District 220’s Prairie Middle School when failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn in front of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

The Chevrolet was unable to stop in the snow and struck the school bus, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries reported.

Deputies determined Dolan was driving under the influence of alcohol and had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, the sheriff's office said.

Dolan faces a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. A Lake County Judge set the bond on a warrant at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear again in court Tuesday morning.