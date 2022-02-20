 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Driver drunkenly crashed school bus with students on board near Deer Park

Deputies determined James Dolan, 61, was driving under the influence of alcohol and had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged with crash a school bus, with students on board, while under the influence of alcohol.
A man was charged with crash a school bus, with students on board, while under the influence of alcohol.
Adobe Stock Photo

A school bus driver had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed a bus with students on board last Thursday near Deer Park in the northern suburbs.

James Dolan, 61, was driving students home from Barrington School District 220’s Prairie Middle School when failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn in front of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

The Chevrolet was unable to stop in the snow and struck the school bus, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries reported.

Deputies determined Dolan was driving under the influence of alcohol and had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, the sheriff's office said.

Dolan faces a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. A Lake County Judge set the bond on a warrant at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear again in court Tuesday morning.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Blackhawks notebook: More patient approach to prospect development catching on

The Hawks are trying to learn from their mistakes with former prospects like Gustav Forsling, applying the lessons learned about patience to their approach with current prospect Lukas Reichel.

By Ben Pope

MLB labor negotiations to resume Monday in Florida

Monday’s session will be just the seventh on core economics since the lockout started Dec. 2, and the sides have met on consecutive days just once, on Jan. 24 and 25.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Man, 20, charged with repeatedly stabbing brother at Mayfair apartment as father tried to intervene

Prosecutors said the siblings had a "contentious relationship" that came to a head Saturday when Sami Djaid accused his 27-year-old brother of staring at him.

By Tom Schuba

No bail for man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old woman who had ‘ongoing dispute’ with girlfriend

An "ongoing dispute" between neighbors turned deadly late last year after a man fatally shot a woman in the South Shore apartment complex’s stairwell, Cook County prosecutors said.

By Madeline Kenney

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers’ victory

Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday. The Big Ten said it planned to "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."

By Steve Megargee | Associated Press

Woman, 69, killed in Dixmoor house fire

The home’s owner, Karen Seay, was killed in the fire in the 14000 block of Marshfield Street.

By Sun-Times Wire