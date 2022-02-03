 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Beth Mowins among ESPN’s first all-woman NBA crew

Mowins will work the Warriors-Jazz game next week with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles.

By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
Beth Mowins will be part of ESPN’s first all-woman NBA crew.
Beth Mowins will be part of ESPN’s first all-woman NBA crew.
Ron Schwane/AP

Beth Mowins made ESPN history in 2017 when she was the first woman to call a “Monday Night Football” game. She will again be part of a network first on Wednesday when ESPN produces an NBA game announced and directed by all women.

Mowins will work the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles on site in Salt Lake City and in the control room from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

“I think it’s exciting to kind of celebrate,” Mowins said. “There are a lot of the women that have been around the league for a while, and then others like me that are kind of new to it.”

Mowins believes the time is coming when having a game called and produced by a majority crew of women will be routine.

“I think it’s important to still celebrate some of these big milestones, but I really do believe we’re getting closer to the day where it won’t be such a big deal and it will be very natural and very comfortable,” she said.

Mowins has been with ESPN since 1994. She has mostly worked on college football, basketball and the Women’s College World Series, but started calling NBA games this season. Burke is one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts and has worked the last two NBA Finals on ESPN Radio. Salters will be the lead sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals.

Mowins also worked some Cubs games last season on Marquee Sports Network.

“To work alongside these women and see the depth of talent we have in a variety of roles on this NBA property is incredibly rewarding,” coordinating producer Sara Gaiero said. “Each of these women make regular, valuable contributions to our NBA productions. I am so excited to watch them do what they do best — document an NBA game at the highest level.”

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

The Trump coup attempt is ongoing

Trump, we now know, paged through federal departments and agencies looking for willing insurrectionists. With every revelation about Trump’s extensive efforts to overturn the election, the flaccid response of Republicans makes the next coup more thinkable.

By Mona Charen

Communities in Schools of Chicago receives $4M grant from Mackenzie Scott to help provide support for 50,000 CPS students

This is part of a larger gift to the national Communities in Schools organization.

By Madeline Kenney

Ex-Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke released from prison for murder of Laquan McDonald

Ex-Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was released from custody Thursday morning after serving more than three years in prison for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said.

By David Struett and Andy Grimm

NBC begins coverage of another challenging Olympics

The world hasn’t experienced Olympics so close together since 1992. That could lead to some Olympic fatigue among viewers, but NBC has bigger concerns.

By Jeff Agrest

What the No Surprises Act means for your medical bills

A surprise medical bill is a bill that you weren’t expecting from an out-of-network provider. They often arise when you didn’t choose the doctor or you didn’t know they weren’t in your network.

By NerdWallet

Wandering chicken taken into custody at Pentagon security area

The loose hen was found near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters.

By Associated Press