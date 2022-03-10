The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Nashville beats DePaul Prep in 2 OT, heads to Class 2A championship

Nashville senior Kolten Gajewski had never dunked in a game. But there he was, on a fastbreak in double-overtime with 10 seconds to play, all alone with the chance to finally throw one down.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 10, 2022 08:03 PM
SHARE Nashville beats DePaul Prep in 2 OT, heads to Class 2A championship
Nashville’s Saxton Hoepker (22) drives the ball down the court past DePaul Prep’s Dylan Arnett (30).

Nashville’s Saxton Hoepker (22) drives the ball down the court past DePaul Prep’s Dylan Arnett (30).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN, IL–Nashville senior Kolten Gajewski had never dunked in a game. But there he was, on a fastbreak in double-overtime with 10 seconds to play, all alone with the chance to finally throw one down. 

He slammed it home.

“To do it on a stage like this was awesome,” Gajewski said. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Gajewski heard his coaches pleading for him to stop, pull the ball out and set up the offense. But he wasn’t afraid that he would miss the crucial bucket. 

“I was,” Hornets coach Patrick Weathers said. 

It provided an exclamation point on a game that desperately needed one. Nashville beat DePaul Prep 31-24 in double-overtime. The victory sends the Hornets into Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game against Monticello.

Nashville has proclaimed its style of basketball to be “winning ugly.” The Hornets focus on defense and slow the tempo down on offense. 

That’s the same formula DePaul Prep prefers, so no one expected the game to be a shootout. But it was one of the lowest-scoring games in the history of the Illinois High School Association’s state tournament. 

Several records were broken:

-Fewest points for a team in a Class 2A state tournament game, previously held by 2011 Pittsfield (35). 

-Fewest points for a team in any class in the four-class era, previously held by 2011 Woodlawn (27). 

-Fewest points in a game for both teams combined in a Class 2A state tournament game, previously held by 2010 Breese Central and Manual (77). 

-Fewest field goals made in a game by both teams in the four-class era, previously held by 2011 Deer Creek and Woodlawn (22). DePaul Prep and Nashville combined for 21 field goals in the double-overtime game. 

Saxton Hoepker led Nashville (29-4) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He scored the Hornets’ final 10 points in regulation, leading them back from a six-point deficit. 

DePaul Prep (26-6) didn’t score a field goal for the final 14 minutes of play. The Rams made one free throw in each overtime. 

“It just shows us that we can do anything in any situation,” Gajewski said. “We are all comfortable enough to bear down. It shows the family aspect of our team and what we can do when we work hard.”

Nashville’s Isaac Turner (34) reacts after winning the game against DePaul Prep.

Nashville’s Isaac Turner (34) reacts after winning the game against DePaul Prep.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Nashville never subbed. The five starters, Hoepker, Gajewski, Carter Schoenherr, Nolan Heggemeier, and Isaac Turner, played all 40 minutes.

“That’s probably the most athletic team we’ve seen all year,” Nashville coach Patrick Weathers said. “These guys got enough rebounds and enough free throws to get the job done.”

Dylan Arnett, a Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit, led DePaul Prep with eight points. Trevon Thomas and Alex Gutierrez each scored six points.

“[Tom Kleinschmidt] is a great coach,” Weathers said. “They execute very differently from a lot of teams [in Chicago]. That helped us. We’re not built for a track meet or anything like that. When they want to keep the game in the 30’s and 40’s and you don’t have to score 50 or 60 to win, that’s an advantage for us.”

The Rams shot 10 of 38 from the field and 0-for-10 from three. They will play Rockridge in the third-place game late Thursday night. 

“At the end there were three or four loose balls that we didn’t come up with and two offensive rebounds we didn’t come up with,” Kleinschmidt said. “They were quicker to the ball late and they made plays. It was a battle. All the credit goes to Nashville.”

Nashville vs. DePaul Prep box score

In This Stream
IHSA basketball state finals coverage
What to watch in the Class 3A state finals
10 players to watch in the Class 4A state finals
Liberty beats Scales Mound, prepares to take on Yorkville Christian
View all 10 Stories
Next Up In High School Sports
What to watch in the Class 3A state finals
10 players to watch in the Class 4A state finals
Liberty beats Scales Mound, prepares to take on Yorkville Christian
‘Shock and awe’ as Yorkville Christian, Jaden Schutt overwhelm Steeleville in state semis
12 coaches offer advice on how to beat Glenbard West
Can anyone in Class 1A beat Yorkville Christian?
The Latest
Blackhawks_Bruins_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ comeback negated by late goal in loss to Bruins
David Pastrnak’s goal with 17 seconds left dealt the Hawks a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat Thursday.
By Ben Pope
March 10, 2022 09:47 PM
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks during the “State of the State’s Attorney’s Office” address at the Union League Club of Chicago in the Loop, Friday morning, March 4, 2022.
Crime
Foxx says Smollett faced ‘kangaroo prosecution’
Former Cook County Judge Dan Locallo said the state’s attorney’s column amounts to an “attempt to divert any discussion as to why her office acted in the manner that they did.”
By Andy Grimm and Tom Schuba
March 10, 2022 09:46 PM
SMOLLETT_031122_11_copy.jpg
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 5 months in jail for staging fake hate crime in downtown Chicago
“You’ve destroyed your life as you knew it,” Judge James Linn told the former “Empire” actor. “There is nothing any sentencing judge could do compared to the damage you’ve already done.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm
March 10, 2022 09:23 PM
RUSSIA-POLITICS-BUSINESS
Columnists
Little Tsar Putin and the big, bad news
Inside Russia, reporting and publishing “fake news” is now a criminal offense, punishable by 15 years in prison. Eyewitness accounts are worth less than state TV propaganda.
By Gene Lyons
March 10, 2022 09:00 PM
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the Chicago Police Department will waive college requirements for certain candidates.
Chicago
CPD to waive college requirements for some new hires
City Colleges of Chicago will host in-person testing for the Chicago Police Department from March 17-19. Walk-in applicants will also be welcomed.
By Manny Ramos
March 10, 2022 08:50 PM