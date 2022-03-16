Man, 88, fatally struck by car while crossing street in Morgan Park

An 88-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
About 7:40 p.m., a man, 74, was driving in the 10900 block of South Western Avenue when he struck the 88-year-old as he was attempting to cross the street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
Police sources said the man was not walking at a crosswalk.
Citations are pending.
