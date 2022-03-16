The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Man, 88, fatally struck by car while crossing street in Morgan Park

A man, 74, was driving in the 10900 block of South Western Avenue when he struck the 88-year-old.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 16, 2022 11:18 PM
A man was struck by a car Mar. 16, 2022, in Morgan Park.

An 88-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 7:40 p.m., a man, 74, was driving in the 10900 block of South Western Avenue when he struck the 88-year-old as he was attempting to cross the street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police sources said the man was not walking at a crosswalk.

Citations are pending.

Bulls
Bulls learning hard lessons at worst time of regular season
Guard Alex Caruso has been trying to warn teammates of what’s to be expected in the playoffs, but going through it might be the only way they learn.
By Joe Cowley
March 16, 2022 11:09 PM
Former television journalist Merri Dee pictured speaking at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Obituaries
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
After she survived a violent 1971 kidnapping, Ms. Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992, legislation that was then followed by other states. “Merri Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Katie Anthony
March 16, 2022 09:46 PM
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett out of jail pending appeal
Sentenced to five months in jail last week, Smollett spent just six days behind bars.
By Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
March 16, 2022 09:31 PM
Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams cleared for full-contact practices
The Bulls’ plan is to get him a few practices — and possibly even a game — with the G League’s Windy City Bulls as they ramp up his activity. Williams hasn’t played since suffering an injury to his left wrist Oct. 28.
By Joe Cowley
March 16, 2022 09:20 PM
Business
Electricians union calls strike at WTTW
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said the station wants changes that will erode union jurisdiction and job protections.
By David Roeder
March 16, 2022 09:13 PM