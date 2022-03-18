Don’t feed the bully Donald Trump

Some members of City Council want to punish former President Donald Trump, and we get it.

Trump is a playground bully with a big ego and a cult-like following, despite being voted out of office. His ongoing attempts to perpetuate the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election are not just indefensible and a threat to democracy, they are tiresome.

But he thrives on attention. Don’t give it to him.

Which is why that proposed City Council ordinance intended to stop Trump from doing any future business with the city because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection at the Capitol seems a waste of time and energy.

City Council should move on, to the many far more important matters facing our city.

The ordinance, sponsored by Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) and approved by the Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity, says the permit for that Trump sign downtown — which must be renewed annually — “shall be denied, or such permit shall be revoked, if the applicant or any controlling person of the applicant… has been convicted of a crime of treason, sedition or subversive activities.”

Don’t hold your breath for that conviction, despite the ongoing investigation by the House select committee on Jan. 6.

“... [W]hether you are Donald Trump, or one of the many traitors who stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6th, the City of Chicago is not interested in doing business with traitors or those who perpetrate hate crimes,” Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), co-sponsor of the ordinance, said. “Will the ordinance have a sweeping effect? No. But I think it sends a clear and important message to two groups that are doing great harm to our country today.”

Sending a moral message is a fine idea. But as a mayoral spokesman confirmed to us, the city’s Law Department says convicted felons already cannot do business with the city.

Besides, anything that keeps Trump in the news or gives him the chance to puff out his chest and play the victim is counterproductive.

Fight the Big Lie, not just the liar.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

