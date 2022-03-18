Ohio State 54, Loyola 41: Ice-cold Ramblers bounced from Big Dance in first round

PITTSBURGH — No more March magic for Loyola.

Not until next time, anyway.

The 10th-seeded Ramblers traveled here hoping to find more of that special stuff that defined them in 2018 and 2021. Instead, in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Tournament against seventh-seeded Ohio State, they found a rugged Big Ten defense waiting for them and manhole covers atop the baskets.

To the Buckeyes (20-12) went a 54-41 game that was expected to be a toss-up. They’ll face either Villanova or Delaware on Sunday.

The Ramblers (25-8) go into an offseason of transition, with long-timers Lucas Williamson and Aher Uguak among those preparing to say goodbye. Player-wise, it closes the book on a wonderful run that began with a stirring Final Four season, captured new fans and brought big-time respect to Rogers Park.

But first, all involved with this quick exit will close their eyes tonight and see a ball rimming out. The Ramblers’ 26.8% shooting from the field was a season low. They also made just three of 10 free throws.

Loyola was 6-2 in the tournament under Porter Moser and now is 0-1 under Drew Valentine, who at 30 has a bright present and an enviable future. Back-to-back Ramblers teams reached the tournament for the first time since 1963 — when Loyola won it all — and 1964.

In all, Loyola won 124 games — losing only 44 — since both Valentine and Williams walked in the door for a magical 2017-18 season. Valentine was an assistant to Moser with a knock for drawing up defense. Williams was a reserve from Whitney Young whose role would grow and grow.

Starting next season, the Ramblers will play in the Atlantic-10 conference, where they won’t necessarily have to win a league title to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. Onward from here. Upward, too? That’s the plan.

