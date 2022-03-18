The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022

Family of woman killed in hit-and-run in Leyden Township files wrongful death lawsuit after prosecutors decline charges

Tiffany Borre, 40, was crossing the street near Mannheim Road and Nevada Avenue in Leyden Township when she was hit by a car on March 19 last year.

Jermaine Nolen By Jermaine Nolen
 March 18, 2022 04:09 PM
Tiffany Borre

The family of a woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after prosecutors declined to press charges. 

Tiffany Borre, 40, was crossing the street near Mannheim Road and Nevada Avenue in Leyden Township when she was hit by a car that then left the scene around 2:30 a.m. on March 19 last year, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. 

Months later, Cook County prosecutors informed Borre’s family they would not pursue charges because of “insufficient evidence,” according to Stephanie White, the family’s attorney. 

“We have issued FOIAs to both county departments wanting to know what evidence was presented by the sheriff’s department and to the state’s attorney for felony review,” White said Friday after the suit was filed. “No clear answers yet.”

The Cook County sheriff’s office was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon. 

