Friday, March 18, 2022
Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53: Illini take first lead in final minute, avoid major upset

Alfonso Plummer made two free throws with 12 seconds left for the winning points. Coleman Hawkins blocked a shot at the other end before 13th-seeded Chattanooga’s best player, Malachi Smith, misfired on the game’s final attempt.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
 March 18, 2022 08:16 PM
Illinois’ Da’Monte Williams hounds Chattanooga’s Grant Ledford during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — Well, that was nearly a disaster.

A joke. A choke. A total gag, as in cough-cough, not ha-ha.

You know, nearly.

Illinois’ 54-53 win against Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was almost an epic fail. Instead, the fourth-seeded Illini — who didn’t lead any point before the final minute of the game — survived by the skin of their teeth. They’ll play Houston or UAB here on Sunday.

Alfonso Plummer made two free throws with 12 seconds left for the winning points. Coleman Hawkins blocked a shot at the other end before 13th-seeded Chattanooga’s best player, Malachi Smith, misfired on the game’s final attempt.

Coach Brad Underwood watched his team fall behind 20-6 in a rudderless, frustrating, embarrassing display. The offense was an unspeakable mess, and Underwood paced the sideline and ranted.

“We’ve got to run something!” he shouted.

“Catch the ball!” he later later yelled about All-American center Kofi Cockburn.

“Slow down!” he bellowed at mercurial guard Andre Curbelo.

One had to wonder what Underwood was doing to help besides raising his voice.

Down four at the half, all Illinois, the No. 4 seed in the South, seemed to need was a fast start coming out of the break to make everything all right. And how did that work out? The 13th-seeded Mocs blitzed the Illini 7-0 to go up 40-29.

Illinois scored the next 10 points, though, somehow surviving without a single made three-point shot in the game until under 13 minutes. That’s when Alfonso Plummer nailed deep shots on consecutive possessions as part of a personal 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 40-39.

Plummer finished with 15 points — 13 in the second half — and saved the day. The senior transfer from Utah officially is an Illinois success story.

And the Illini, who got 17 points and 13 rebounds from Cockburn, officially have nothing to be ashamed about. They pulled it out. Anything can happen from here.

