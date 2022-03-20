The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022

Teen boy shot in Englewood

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 20, 2022 10:11 PM
A teen boy was shot Mar. 20, 2022, in Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A teen boy shot Sunday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was near a sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Sangamon Street when someone shot him in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

