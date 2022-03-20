Teen boy shot in Englewood

A teen boy shot Sunday evening in Englewood on the South Side.
The 17-year-old was near a sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Sangamon Street when someone shot him in the thigh, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
