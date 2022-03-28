The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Park Manor News Chicago

Car smashes into Brown Sugar Bakery, takes out giant freezer

No one was at the store at the time, bakery owner Stephanie Hart said.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
 March 28, 2022 10:43 AM
SHARE Car smashes into Brown Sugar Bakery, takes out giant freezer
Stephanie Hart, the chef/owner of Brown Sugar Bakery, said a vehicle smashed into her Park Manor store early Sunday.

Stephanie Hart, the chef/owner of Brown Sugar Bakery, said a vehicle smashed into her Park Manor store early Sunday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Stephanie Hart stood in line at the South Shore Starbucks Monday morning, placing an order for a grande pistachio soy latte.

“I’d like it at 180 degrees. And if you would put the sweet, cold foam on top, I would be so-o-o happy,” Hart said.

Hart likes her coffee like her cakes: just so and on the decadent side.

No one could begrudge her that Monday after a car plowed into her store, Brown Sugar Bakery in the Park Manor neighborhood a day earlier.

The hit-and-run driver smashed through her front window in the early-morning hours Sunday, crashing into a walk-in freezer — a recent and expensive investment she said she’d “sweated” over for five months.

At some point Monday, after getting her coffee, Hart was heading to her store, home to her towering beauties — cakes swamped in glistening caramel or encrusted in chocolate frosting like swirling stucco.

“We want them to look like real food, not like hats,” Hart said of her cakes. “You know how people make cakes to look like a shoe? I don’t want to eat a shoe.”

The bakery, celebrating its 20th year of business, is at 328 E. 75th.

Related

Hart, who favors leopard print clothing and vintage glasses, said she has insurance for her freezer. She said she’s grateful no one was in the store at the time. A neighboring store has surveillance video, which Hart hoped to view later Monday.

“I will wait and look at that camera today. I didn’t want to look at it yesterday. I had seen enough,” she said.

The bakery opened on time Sunday, thanks, largely, to lots of volunteers and a quick police response, Hart said. The store is closed Mondays.

The Chicago Police Department said the incident is under investigation.

“It was so nice. The truth of the matter, yesterday, we had a bad accident and everything else went so smoothly. The police came — no waiting, they just showed up,” Hart said. Ditto for the cleanup crews, she said.

“Hopefully, everything gets fixed today!” she said. “If it doesn’t all get done today, by the end of the week, we’ll be back to normal I’m sure.”

Next Up In News
Austin anti-violence program shows West Side youth the world
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson shows faces of pandemic Zoom calls: ‘It looks like America to me’
Man charged in West Garfield Park murder arrested a day later in Bronzeville DUI crash: police
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham
At least 3 people killed, 3 teens among 14 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Man found fatally shot, another dead in Gresham home
The Latest
The previous Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson visits a preschool classroom at Dawes Elementary School on Jan. 11, 2021.
Other Views
Teachers need more than mental health days to cope with burnout and stress
A new bill would allow teachers to use sick days for mental health reasons. The question is: Will it be enough to entice teachers to stay?
By Marci Dones
March 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Sportscaster David Kaplan stays busy between his radio show on ESPN 1000 and TV work for NBC Sports Chicago.
Sports Media
NBC Sports Chicago will debut weeknight show ‘Unfiltered with David Kaplan’ on April 4
The network says Kaplan “will dive into trending sports topics, pop culture and candid conversations with players, coaches and insiders.” He’ll also make betting a big part of the show.
By Jeff Agrest
March 28, 2022 10:28 AM
Albert Pujols is returning to St. Louis after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, according to published reports.
MLB
Albert Pujols returning to Cardinals with 1-year deal
A wildly popular player in St. Louis, Pujols played his last game for the Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2011, a Game 7 win over Texas in the World Series.
By Associated Press
March 28, 2022 10:02 AM
Crystal Dyer, 66, founded the anti-violence Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures after her grandson was shot and killed in 2015.
News
Austin anti-violence program shows West Side youth the world
Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures works to expose youth from underprivileged neighborhoods to other cultures, the city and career opportunities. But at its core, it’s an anti-violence program.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 28, 2022 10:01 AM
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson stands beside her latest project.
Wicker Park
Wicker Park artist Megan Williamson shows faces of pandemic Zoom calls: ‘It looks like America to me’
The project consists of 100 small paintings of people who appeared in the media via Zoom during the height of the pandemic.
By Mitch Dudek
March 28, 2022 09:59 AM