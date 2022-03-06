The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
College Sports Sports

Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title

This is the first time since 1962-63 that the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.

Associated Press By Associated Press
 March 06, 2022 04:14 PM
SHARE Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title
Loyola players and coaches celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

Loyola players and coaches celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

Jeff Roberson/AP

ST. LOUIS — Lucas Williamson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Aher Uguak added 16 points and 10 boards and Loyola defeated Drake 64-58 on Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Ryan Schwieger added 13 points for the fourth-seeded Ramblers (25-7) who came through against the Bulldogs in a rugged championship game after losing twice in the regular season to Drake (24-10).

Loyola, headed to the Atlantic 10 next season, beat Drake in last year’s title game 75-65 but this season’s victory came under first-year head coach Drew Valentine.

Roman Penn scored 18 points and MVC freshman of the year Tucker DeVries had 15 points and a career-high five blocks for Drake. ShanQuan Hamphill had 10 boards to go with six points.

Neither team reach 40% shooting and both were 25% or less from the arc in a game in which both teams had a player foul out and two others with four fouls. Loyola made 17 of 24 from the line to 11 of 18 for Drake which made up partially for the Bulldogs’ 23-6 advantage on points off turnovers.

Trailing the entire half, Drake got within two twice in the final couple of minutes, the last time with 22 seconds remaining after two Penn free throws. But Drake was forced to foul and Schwieger and Braden Norris converted two free throws each.

Drake, which beat Missouri State 79-78 in overtime in Saturday’s semifinals, had a seven-game win streak snapped.

Drake opened the game outscoring Loyola 18-8 with DeVries capping the run with a 3-pointer, the last of his 10 first-half points, while the Ramblers started 2-of-13 shooting.

Then the game took a complete turn with Drake missing its next five shots, going 2 of 14 and committing four turnovers as five Ramblers combined for 19 answered points and a nine-point lead after a Norris 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs recovered in the final two minutes to score the final seven points to trail 27-25 at halftime.

Uguak had a three-point play and a layup during a four-minute stretch when the Ramblers edged out to a nine-point lead, their largest of the second half, with 4 1/2 minutes to go. Part of that scoring came while Drake was missing eight straight shots over six minutes.

It’s the first time since 1962-63 that the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.

Next Up In College Sports
Polling Place: Voters weigh in on Blackhawks’ new GM, Big Ten hoops, Bulls’ biggest flaw
Kansas-Florida matchup in 2006 was a real game changer
Loyola holds down Bradley, advances to MVC semifinals
Hall of Fame basketball coach Nancy Fahey retires after five seasons at Illinois
Illinois holds off Penn State
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski hopes final road trip stops in Chicago
The Latest
A teen boy was shot March 6, 2022, in Back of the Yards.
News
15-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards
He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition
By Sun-Times Wire
March 06, 2022 03:41 PM
1378952895.jpg
Editorials
‘There’s no need for us to ask why. We know why.’ Racism.
Guards allowed Ukrainians to cross but blocked foreigners.
By Laura Washington
March 06, 2022 03:33 PM
Chicago’s Polar Plunge returned to North Avenue Beach on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
News
‘Cold day, but warm hearts’ — Lightfoot leads thousands diving into Lake Michigan for Polar Plunge
After going virtual last year, a shivering throng was back again to take the plunge Sunday at North Avenue Beach.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 03:32 PM
IRS_Facial_Recognition.jpg
Editorials
Facial recognition technology with global reach puts privacy in peril
Ubiquitous surveillance cameras could be used, possibly by bad actors, to identify people wherever they go.
By CST Editorial Board
March 06, 2022 03:28 PM
Chicago police investigate a shooting that wounded two officers in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street early Friday.
Crime
$1 million bail for man accused of shooting 2 Chicago cops at West Side hot dog stand
Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy said she couldn’t hold Kailon Harris-Caldwell without bail, as prosecutors requested, because he was hospitalized and didn’t appear in court.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 03:12 PM