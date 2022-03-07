The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Rudeness now seems to be the norm among elected leaders

The boorish behavior Americans saw last week exemplified how much blatant incivility has been normalized by some of those who hold public office.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
 March 07, 2022 09:30 PM
SHARE Rudeness now seems to be the norm among elected leaders
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

AP Photos, left and center, Sun-Times file photo, right

There’s an onslaught of rude and uncivil behavior in America these days, and it was on vivid display last week among some of the nation’s elected leaders.

The recent heckling, verbal smackdowns and in-your-face bravado would make the brashest reality TV and World Wrestling Entertainment stars blush.

Even a high school freshman wondered what had gotten into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he berated a boy and his peers for wearing masks at an indoor news conference last week.

“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Kevin Brown Jr. told the Associated Press about DeSantis’ demeanor.

There is something amiss when a 14-year-old shows more maturity than a middle-aged man, the elected leader of the nation’s third-largest state, caught whining about the need “to stop with this COVID theater.”

Editorials bug

Editorials

Politicians, of course, have never been a shy or scrupulously polite bunch. There has been a steady stream of rude, racist, sexist and downright inexcusable behavior coming from the political arena since politics began. It would be naive to expect that to change.

But the boorish behavior the American public saw on display last week exemplifies, once again, how much blatant incivility has become the norm among some in public office.

A day before DeSantis lashed out at teenagers, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, screamed out to interrupt President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. They sounded far less like serious leaders than unruly hecklers at a bar on amateur night.

While Biden spoke about immigration on the southern border, Greene stood up and yelled, “Build the wall! Build the wall!” referring to the wall that former President Donald Trump started constructing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Minutes later, Boebert sprang up and loudly interrupted Biden as he spoke of his late son Beau, who like other veterans may have gotten sick after being exposed to smoke from military burn pits that were used in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Perhaps Greene and Boebert felt compelled to carry on in the distasteful tradition of Trump, who never hesitated to ridicule others on Twitter — “Loser!” “Fake news!” “China virus!” — or even from behind the presidential podium.

Trump’s outbursts played a huge role in fomenting a climate in which bullying has become a demented art form. A 2019 poll by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service found that 78% of voters blamed Trump directly for the recent incivility in politics; 81% of voters also blamed social media and “special interests.”

The poll also found that 90% of voters were concerned about the “uncivil and rude behavior of politicians.” It’s hard to imagine that percentage has declined significantly since the poll was taken.

Across the political spectrum

Here in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been caught swearing and calling people names on hot mics. Texts and emails gathered by reporters have also shown the mayor has a tendency to be insulting and arrogant toward other city officials.

Last week, a lawsuit filed by a former Chicago Park District attorney alleged Lightfoot made an obscene and derogatory remark to Italian Americans while discussing the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park. The mayor has denied making the comments, and she deserves her day in court.

Lightfoot certainly isn’t the first Chicago mayor to get caught using salty language or chiding staffers. Rahm Emanuel, for one, was notorious for using profanity behind closed doors.

What is said privately can be just as damaging and offensive as what is blurted out in front of a crowd. Consider what Ronald Reagan said in 1971 to then-President Richard M. Nixon, whenReagan called United Nation delegates from African countries “monkeys” in a private phone call. The recording was made public three years ago.

“To see those, those monkeys from those African countries — damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!,” a frustrated Reagan said, upset that the delegates voted against the U.S. and in favor of having the U.N. recognize the People’s Republic of China.

Five decades since then, many Americans think the nation has regressed. In the Georgetown poll, 83% of voters said they believe that behavior previously considered unacceptable is now the norm.

What a shame that politicians — and frankly, many of the rest of us — are now accustomed to behaving badly, whether in or out of the spotlight.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
‘There’s no need for us to ask why. We know why.’ Racism.
Facial recognition technology with global reach puts privacy in peril
U.S. Senate must pass anti-lynching bill
Threats to transgender Americans are real. It’s time to update federal civil rights laws
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
Madigan indictment brings hope of more ethical government in Illinois
The Latest
Beard1.jpg
Bulls
It’s mirror-looking time, as Bulls fall to 76ers for the season sweep
While All-Star guard Zach LaVine said he still believes that he and DeMar DeRozan are the best duo in basketball, Joel Embiid and James Harden may have a different opinion, and expressed it on Monday. Now the Bulls are left wondering how to start earning respect amongst the NBA true contenders.
By Joe Cowley
March 07, 2022 09:56 PM
Around 200 people of the Jewish faith from all over the Chicagoland area gather and pray for peace in Ukraine on Monday at a Holiday Inn conference room in Skokie.
Suburban Chicago
Members of Jewish community gather to pray for peace in Ukraine
“We believe God is listening and God gets involved in human events and points us where they have to go,” said Rabbi Yochanan Posner.
By Mitch Dudek
March 07, 2022 09:52 PM
NFL_Combine_Football.jpg
NFL
Can I get a show of hands, please?
NFL Scouting Combine has gone over the top with its emphasis on measurements
By Rick Telander
March 07, 2022 09:20 PM
Simeon’s Aviyon Morris (0) holds the trophy and celebrates among teammates after beating Lemont.
High School Basketball
Simeon beats Lemont, punches ticket to state finals
Senior Aviyon Morris made sure to walk over and wave goodbye to Lemont’s large student section after the Wolverines’ 52-47 victory in a Class 3A supersectional Monday at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena.
By Michael O’Brien
March 07, 2022 09:19 PM
The Ogilvie Transportation Center was evacuated March 7, 2022, after reports of a suspicous package.
News
Ogilvie Transportation Center deemed safe after evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
All Metra trains coming out of and into the station were halted for about three hours, until the station was cleared.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 09:15 PM