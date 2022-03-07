Mary Badham, Scout in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ joins stage version

The cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a touring stage production coming to Chicago in May, will include the actor who played Scout in the revered 1962 movie.

Mary Badham, an Oscar nominee for her performance as Atticus Finch’s young daughter, has joined the cast of the touring production. She’ll play Mrs. Dubose, the family’s mean neighbor.

Richard Thomas, best known from the 1970s TV series “The Waltons,” plays Atticus in the show, adapted from the Harper Lee novel by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. It was first seen on Broadway in 2018 with Jeff Daniels in the lead role.

The tour will be the stage debut for Badham, 69. She was 10 when she starred alongside Gregory Peck in the film and has made only occasional film and TV appearances since.

Mary Badham, 69, will make her stage debut in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Broadway in Chicago

“I’m not an actor,” she told the New York Times. “Acting is something that has just happened to me.”

The Chicago run is set for May 17-29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Single tickets, starting at $35, go on sale Tuesday at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

