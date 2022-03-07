The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Mary Badham, Scout in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ joins stage version

The actor, now 69, will play cranky Mrs. Dubose in the touring production coming to Chicago in May.

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
 March 07, 2022 04:45 PM
mockingbird.jpg

Gregory Peck starred as Atticus Finch with Mary Badham as his daughter Scout in the 1962 film “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Universal Pictures

The cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a touring stage production coming to Chicago in May, will include the actor who played Scout in the revered 1962 movie.

Mary Badham, an Oscar nominee for her performance as Atticus Finch’s young daughter, has joined the cast of the touring production. She’ll play Mrs. Dubose, the family’s mean neighbor.

Richard Thomas, best known from the 1970s TV series “The Waltons,” plays Atticus in the show, adapted from the Harper Lee novel by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. It was first seen on Broadway in 2018 with Jeff Daniels in the lead role.

The tour will be the stage debut for Badham, 69. She was 10 when she starred alongside Gregory Peck in the film and has made only occasional film and TV appearances since.

MARY_BADHAM_0025_v002.jpg

Mary Badham, 69, will make her stage debut in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Broadway in Chicago

“I’m not an actor,” she told the New York Times. “Acting is something that has just happened to me.”

The Chicago run is set for May 17-29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Single tickets, starting at $35, go on sale Tuesday at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

