LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 137

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down the Illinois High School Association’s state finals.
We take a look at the semifinals in all four classes and talk about the tournament’s return to Champaign.
The Latest
Salena Claybourne was fatally shot that afternoon after the teen and another person tried to carjack her, police said.
Russian oligarchs seek safe ports for their superyachts beyond U.S., E.U. sanctions over invasion of Ukraine
‘No self-respecting Russian oligarch would be without a superyacht,’ a London financier says. Roman Abramovich has one with ‘missile launchers and self-defense systems.’
She will lead eight performances of Giacomo Puccini’s tragic love story, “Tosca” and in doing so, becomes just the fourth woman in Lyric history to conduct a mainstage production.
MLB said no additional games had been canceled despite the sides failing to reach an agreement by the leagues’ self-imposed deadline.
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
The resolution passed 104 to 1, with the no vote cast by state Rep. Lakesia Collins — who sponsored all three previous resolutions to remove mask scofflaws. Republicans welcomed Tuesday’s vote, but spent more time talking about indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan.