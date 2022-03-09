The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 137

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down the Illinois High School Association’s state finals.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 09, 2022 09:00 AM
We take a look at the semifinals in all four classes and talk about the tournament’s return to Champaign.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

The Latest
Salena Claybourne
Teen charged in murder of WGN-TV security guard during carjacking at South Shore gas station
Salena Claybourne was fatally shot that afternoon after the teen and another person tried to carjack her, police said.
By David Struett
March 09, 2022 10:42 AM
Te yacht Amore Vero, docked in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat, France, and linked to Igor Sechin, a Vladimir Putin ally who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft. French authorities have seized the yacht as part of European Union sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine
Russian oligarchs seek safe ports for their superyachts beyond U.S., E.U. sanctions over invasion of Ukraine
‘No self-respecting Russian oligarch would be without a superyacht,’ a London financier says. Roman Abramovich has one with ‘missile launchers and self-defense systems.’
By Michael Biesecker | AP
March 09, 2022 10:42 AM
Conductor Eun Sun Kim poses for a portrait at the Lyric Opera House, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Music
Conductor Eun Sun Kim set to make history at Lyric Opera with ‘Tosca’
She will lead eight performances of Giacomo Puccini’s tragic love story, “Tosca” and in doing so, becomes just the fourth woman in Lyric history to conduct a mainstage production.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
March 09, 2022 10:00 AM
Tony Clark, second from left, executive director of the baseball players association, appears at a news conference with pitcher Andrew Miller, left, Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, second from right, and New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, last week in Jupiter, Florida.
MLB
MLB labor talks scheduled to resume on Wednesday
MLB said no additional games had been canceled despite the sides failing to reach an agreement by the leagues’ self-imposed deadline.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 09, 2022 09:36 AM
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris on Tuesday discusses his resolution to suspend the chamber’s rule requiring lawmakers to cover their faces.
Springfield
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
The resolution passed 104 to 1, with the no vote cast by state Rep. Lakesia Collins — who sponsored all three previous resolutions to remove mask scofflaws. Republicans welcomed Tuesday’s vote, but spent more time talking about indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
By Taylor Avery
March 09, 2022 08:14 AM