2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-State high school basketball team

Nick Martinelli and Glenbrook South’s Champaign dreams fell short. The Titans were upset by Barrington in the supersectional on Monday and the season Martinelli hoped to extend as long as possible ended.

“I love going to practice every day with those guys,” Martinelli said after knocking off New Trier in the sectional title game on Friday. “And every day we keep fighting and we keep winning I can go to another day of practice with my teammates. That means so much to me. I’ve been best friends with them forever.”

So many kids felt the same way as Martinelli over the past few weeks, desperate to keep the season alive to hang out with their teammates as long as possible. Only 16 teams are still alive in the tournament, so most of those dreams are over.

But that doesn’t take away from a tremendous individual season. Advancing to Champaign certainly helps a player’s chances to make the All-State team, but consistent excellence throughout the 31-game regular season is the most important factor.

Martinelli, an Elon recruit, was the most unstoppable offensive force in the state this season. The 6-7 senior averaged 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Glenbrook South. He shot 66.4% from the field and 33% from three.

Martinelli is joined on the First Team by Sun-Times Player of the Year Braden Huff, Young’s AJ Casey, New Trier’s Jackson Munro and Kenwood junior Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames.

All-Area selections Robbie Avila, Ty Rodgers and Asa Thomas compose the Class 3A First Team along with Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers and East St. Louis junior Macaleab Rich.

Nimmers, who fell just short of the school record for points in a season, averaged 23.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 57 percent from the field and finished his career second to Chasson Randle on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Rich was an all-around threat, averaging 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists for the Flyers.

CLASS 4A

First Team

Player, School, Height, Position, Year

Darrin Ames, Kenwood, G, 6-0, Jr.

AJ Casey, Young, 6-8, F, Sr.

Braden Huff, Glenbard West, 6-11, F, Sr.

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South, 6-7, F, Sr.

Jackson Munro, New Trier, 6-8, C, Sr.

Second Team

Xavier Amos, Young, 6-8, F, Sr.

Zach Cleveland, Normal, 6-7, F, Sr.

Brock Harding, Moline, 6-9, F, Jr.

Jeremiah Talton, Quincy, 6-6, G, Sr.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Larkin, 6-0, G, Sr.

CLASS 3A

First Team

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest, 6-9, C, Sr.

Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island, 6-3, G, Sr.

Ty Rodgers, Thornton, 6-6, F, Sr.

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis, 6-6, F, Jr.

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest, 6-7, G, Jr.

Second Team

NJ Benson, Mt. Vernon, 6-8, C, Sr.

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-1, G, Jr.

Jaylen Drane, Simeon, 6-3, G, Sr.

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park, 6-2, G, Sr.

Nojus Indrusaitis, Lemont, 6-5, G, So.

CLASS 2A

First Team

Dylan Arnett, DePaul Prep, F, 6-10, Sr.

JaKeem Cole, Leo, G, 6-0, Jr.

Nate Henry, Rockridge, G, 6-4, Sr.

Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden, G, 6-6, Jr.

Ben VanderWal, Timothy Christian, G, 6-7, Sr.

Second Team

Saxton Hoepker, Nashville, F, 6-7, Sr.

Mikell Jones, Clark, F, 6-4, Sr.

Terrance Jones, Longwood, G, 6-3, Sr.

Cam Lawin, Orr, G, 6-2, Sr.

Matthew Volkening, Marengo, G, 6-6, Sr.

CLASS 1A

First Team

Jalen Quinn, Tuscola, G, 6-3, Sr.

Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian, 6-6, G, Sr.

Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern, G, 6-7, Jr.

Lonell Strickland, Fenger, G, 6-4, Sr.

Benjamin Vandigo, Scales Mound, G, 6-4, Sr.

Second Team

Kellen Henze, Lanark Eastland, 6-2, G, Sr.

Wes Hunt, Peoria Christian, 6-7, F, Sr.

Elliot Lowndes, Cobden, 6-11, C, Sr.

Darryl Smith, Marshall, 5-10, G, Sr.

KJ Vasser, Yorkville Christian, 6-2, G, Sr.

