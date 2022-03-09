The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-State high school basketball team

A look at the 10 best players across the state in each of the four classes.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 09, 2022 11:39 AM
SHARE 2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-State high school basketball team
Glenbrook South’s Nick Martinelli (33) shoots the ball over New Trier.

Glenbrook South’s Nick Martinelli (33) shoots the ball over New Trier.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Nick Martinelli and Glenbrook South’s Champaign dreams fell short. The Titans were upset by Barrington in the supersectional on Monday and the season Martinelli hoped to extend as long as possible ended. 

“I love going to practice every day with those guys,” Martinelli said after knocking off New Trier in the sectional title game on Friday. “And every day we keep fighting and we keep winning I can go to another day of practice with my teammates. That means so much to me. I’ve been best friends with them forever.”

So many kids felt the same way as Martinelli over the past few weeks, desperate to keep the season alive to hang out with their teammates as long as possible. Only 16 teams are still alive in the tournament, so most of those dreams are over. 

But that doesn’t take away from a tremendous individual season. Advancing to Champaign certainly helps a player’s chances to make the All-State team, but consistent excellence throughout the 31-game regular season is the most important factor. 

Martinelli, an Elon recruit, was the most unstoppable offensive force in the state this season. The 6-7 senior averaged 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Glenbrook South. He shot 66.4% from the field and 33% from three. 

Martinelli is joined on the First Team by Sun-Times Player of the Year Braden Huff, Young’s AJ Casey, New Trier’s Jackson Munro and Kenwood junior Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames. 

All-Area selections Robbie Avila, Ty Rodgers and Asa Thomas compose the Class 3A First Team along with Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers and East St. Louis junior Macaleab Rich. 

Nimmers, who fell just short of the school record for points in a season, averaged 23.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 57 percent from the field and finished his career second to Chasson Randle on the school’s all-time scoring list. 

Rich was an all-around threat, averaging 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists for the Flyers. 

CLASS 4A
First Team
Player, School, Height, Position, Year

Darrin Ames, Kenwood, G, 6-0, Jr.

AJ Casey, Young, 6-8, F, Sr.

Braden Huff, Glenbard West, 6-11, F, Sr.

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South, 6-7, F, Sr.

Jackson Munro, New Trier, 6-8, C, Sr.

Second Team

Xavier Amos, Young, 6-8, F, Sr.

Zach Cleveland, Normal, 6-7, F, Sr.

Brock Harding, Moline, 6-9, F, Jr.

Jeremiah Talton, Quincy, 6-6, G, Sr.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Larkin, 6-0, G, Sr.

CLASS 3A
First Team

Robbie Avila, Oak Forest, 6-9, C, Sr.

Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island, 6-3, G, Sr.

Ty Rodgers, Thornton, 6-6, F, Sr.

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis, 6-6, F, Jr.

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest, 6-7, G, Jr.

Second Team

NJ Benson, Mt. Vernon, 6-8, C, Sr.

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-1, G, Jr.

Jaylen Drane, Simeon, 6-3, G, Sr.

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park, 6-2, G, Sr.

Nojus Indrusaitis, Lemont, 6-5, G, So.

CLASS 2A
First Team

Dylan Arnett, DePaul Prep, F, 6-10, Sr.

JaKeem Cole, Leo, G, 6-0, Jr.

Nate Henry, Rockridge, G, 6-4, Sr.

Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden, G, 6-6, Jr.

Ben VanderWal, Timothy Christian, G, 6-7, Sr.

Second Team

Saxton Hoepker, Nashville, F, 6-7, Sr.

Mikell Jones, Clark, F, 6-4, Sr.

Terrance Jones, Longwood, G, 6-3, Sr.

Cam Lawin, Orr, G, 6-2, Sr.

Matthew Volkening, Marengo, G, 6-6, Sr.

CLASS 1A
First Team

Jalen Quinn, Tuscola, G, 6-3, Sr.

Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian, 6-6, G, Sr.

Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern, G, 6-7, Jr.

Lonell Strickland, Fenger, G, 6-4, Sr.

Benjamin Vandigo, Scales Mound, G, 6-4, Sr.

Second Team

Kellen Henze, Lanark Eastland, 6-2, G, Sr.

Wes Hunt, Peoria Christian, 6-7, F, Sr.

Elliot Lowndes, Cobden, 6-11, C, Sr.

Darryl Smith, Marshall, 5-10, G, Sr.

KJ Vasser, Yorkville Christian, 6-2, G, Sr.

Next Up In High School Sports
LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 137
Returning home: Why the state finals belong in Champaign
Previewing the IHSA state basketball finals
Dalen Davis dazzles as Young knocks off Kenwood
Simeon beats Lemont, punches ticket to state finals
This You Gotta See: Big Ten, Big East, ACC go tournament wild as Selection Sunday nears
The Latest
Candidates file nominating petitions for the March 2020 primary, at the Cook County Clerk’s office on Nov. 25, 2019.
Other Views
Digital signatures for candidate petitions are no-brainer to improve democracy in Illinois
Challenging petition signatures is a bustling business in Illinois that benefits incumbents, party insiders and wealthy candidates who know how to navigate the petition challenge labyrinth, or can afford to hire those who do.
By Alisa Kaplan
March 09, 2022 01:01 PM
Two Chicago police officers patrol the Jackson Red Line platform.
Transportation
CTA union leader demands return of CTA conductors, re-establishing disbanded CTA police unit, to combat crime surge
Eric Dixon, president of the Amalgamated Transit Workers Union Local 308, argued that crime on the CTA would remain “out of control” until conductors return — at least on subway trains.
By Fran Spielman
March 09, 2022 12:25 PM
Promontory Point, an artificially created peninsula located between 54th and 56th Streets along the city’s lakefront, made the Preservation Chicago’s annual ‘Chicago 7 Most Endangered.’
News
Promontory Point makes Preservation Chicago’s annual ‘most endangered’ list
“Today, the historic revetment at Promontory Point is all that is left of a once eight-mile-long stretch of beautiful limestone transitions between nature and the city,” Preservation Chicago said.
By Manny Ramos
March 09, 2022 12:00 PM
A little girl named Amelia sings “Let it Go” from the musical “Frozen” inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. The video touched the hearts of people across the world including actress Idina Menzel.
Music
Little girl sings ‘Let it Go’ in Ukraine bomb shelter. Idina Menzel says ‘we see you’
The video has gone viral across social media, garnering millions of views.
By USA TODAY
March 09, 2022 11:54 AM
Sky players ride in buses as they celebrate the team’s WNBA basketball championship during a parade down Michigan Avenue on Oct. 19, 2021. The team will receive their championship rings in a ceremony May 24 at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky will cement their 2021 WNBA championship season with a ring ceremony on May 24
The ceremony will be held before their 7 p.m. game against the Indiana Fever.
By Annie Costabile
March 09, 2022 11:52 AM